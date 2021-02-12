Kangana Ranaut shares bruised pic from Dhaakad sets: '14 hours shift night rolled in to morning'
- Sharing a pic from sets of Dhaakad, Kangana Ranaut revealed she is working pretty hard for the action film. See her director photo-bombing the pic.
Actor Kangana Ranaut has shared a picture from the sets of her upcoming action film, Dhaakad, and revealed that she is doing continuous night shifts for the film directed by Razneesh Ghai.
The picture shows Kangana sporting battle wounds, decked up in an all-black outfit and a bullet-proof vest. Razneesh is also seen photo-bombing her picture. She shared the image and tweeted on Friday, "10th night shift non stop action, 14 hours shift night rolled in to morning but our chief @RazyGhai be like tum mujhe khoon do main tumhe aazadi dunga (Give me your blood, I will give you freedom in return).. Well I am all yours ..... bring it on #Dhaakad."
Sharing a picture with her fitness coach, Kangana had written on Thursday, "It takes an army of professionals to work together for a collective vision that’s how magic happens #Dhaakad."
Kangana plays Agent Agni in the film. Earlier this week, she had shared another picture with director Ghai and tweeted, "Many of India’s leading filmmakers started their careers with me, when they become successful then they only go after Khans, Kapoors or Kumars. Dear friends when our chief @RazyGhai becomes a top filmmaker please remind him to do women centric films also once in a while #Dhaakad."
In one of her posts from the film sets, Kangana had compared her character, Agni, with the Hindu Goddess, Bhairavi. "They call her Agni... the brave one #Dhaakad I say she is my depiction of Bhairavi the goddess of death ... #Dhaakad," she wrote.
Dhaakad also stars Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal. The action flick is being produced by Sohail Maklai Productions and Asylum Films and is all set to release on October 1.
