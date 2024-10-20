Kangana Ranaut shares cryptic post on witches, calls them 'women connected to higher self', Samantha Ruth Prabhu agrees

Actor Kangana Ranaut has penned a long note on witches, calling them "women who are connected to their higher self". Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kangana wrote that they have an "uncontrollable urge to break all boundaries". (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut confirms getting CBFC certification for Emergency) Kangana Ranaut has spoken about witches, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu has reacted to it.

Kangana's note on witches

An X user, John Collins, wrote, "Don’t be afraid of witches, be afraid of the ones who burned them." Sharing the tweet, Kangana added, "Witches are women who are connected to their higher self, their intuition, infectious free spirit, indomitable will power and uncontrollable urge to break all boundaries make them mysterious, frightening and threatening to those who are caged and cursed."

Kangana talks about breaking free

The actor further wrote, "Caged people believe that gifted people have some evil powers and they must be burnt to ashes, misery exists in so many forms and jealousy is the most miserable of them all. You can choose to be jealous or be inspired, make a smart choice, those who choose to be inspired are the chosen ones, break the cage and break free (slightly smiling face emoji)."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Sunday shared a screenshot of Kangana's tweet on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, “Word” an also tagged Samantha.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a screenshot of Kangana's tweet.

About Kangana's next film

Fans will see Kangana next in Emergency. The political drama, written, directed, and co-produced by Kangana, was earlier scheduled to release on September 6 after multiple delays, but it couldn't be as it was stuck with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Emergency has been embroiled in controversies for some time now, including facing backlash from Sikh groups over the depiction of the community. The film has now been certified by the CBFC and Kangana has said that a new release date will be announced soon.

Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film is based on the period when former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed an emergency in India for 21 months from 1975 to 1977. The film also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, and Milind Soman, among others.