Kangana Ranaut talks about marriage plans, why ‘everybody should have a companion’: Biggest disaster that can happen…

Kangana talks about having a 'companion'

Kangana was asked if it is compulsory to marry. She replied, "Controversial. I think everybody should have a companion. It's difficult to be without a companion, it's not easy to be without a companion. Everybody should have a companion, it's important. It is difficult with a companion also, more difficult without a companion. You don't have to find the right person. That is another thing that needs to go. It completely needs to go. If you find your own partner, that's the biggest disaster that can happen to you. It will come along, no timelines."

Kangana opens up on marriage

"The older you get it gets more difficult for you to adjust with each other. If you get married at a young age, it's much easier for you to adjust. In villages, they are marrying at a very young age. Besides, your passion is so high at that time that it's very good to get direction for your passion. It's much easier when you are younger," she added.

What Kangana earlier said about marriage

In 2021, speaking with Times Now, Kangana had said, "I definitely want to be married and have babies. I see myself as a mother five years down the line and as a wife...There is no such place in love but yes, kind of. Let's move on. You will know. Very soon." Last year, speaking with the news agency ANI, Kangana had said "There's a time for everything and if that time has to come in my life then it will come. I do want to get married and have my own family... but, at the right time it will happen."

Kangana's new film

She will be next seen in Emergency, which she has helmed. The film is set to hit theatres worldwide on September 6, 2024. It has been produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films. Emergency stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.