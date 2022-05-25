Karan Johar cuts birthday cake with Gauri Khan, Farah Khan and others at midnight. Watch inside video

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar had a small celebration for his 50th birthday bash on Tuesday night. Sharing a glimpse of his private celebration at his residence, Gauri Khan dropped a video where Karan is seen cutting a three-tier white cake. Celebrities like Farah Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Manish Malhotra and others are also spotted capturing the moment with their phones. “You are truly the one and only,” wrote Gauri in the post. (Also read: Karan Johar announces new action film on his 50th birthday)

Gauri has also shared a couple of throwback pictures featuring herself with Karan and Shah Rukh Khan. Wishing him on behalf of the Khan family, she added to the caption, “Dearest Karan, It’s the little things you do and say that make you the person you are. You listen and make everything right. Thank you for bringing so much love and laughter into all our lives. Best birthday wishes from my family to yours. Love you.”

Karan Johar treated fans to an announcement of his new action film. Celebrating his 50th birthday, he said in a long post, “I have worked in the movie industry for over 27 years and I’m blessed to have had the best experience ever!!! Telling stories, creating content, nurturing talent and watching the finest artists perform in front of my privileged eye…These years are like being in a massive dream that made all the sleeplessness seem worthwhile! I’m grateful for the brickbats, bouquets, the praising souls, the public trolls…All of it!!! It’s all been a huge part of my learning curve and self growth.”

Karan’s upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, will be releasing on February 19, 2023. After that, he will be starting the film shoot of his yet-untiled action film in April 2023.

