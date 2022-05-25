Karan Johar announces his first action film on 50th birthday, is grateful for ‘praising souls, public trolls’

Filmmaker Karan Johar turned 50 on Wednesday. On his special day, he treated fans to an announcement of his next film—an action film. He shared that the shooting of the yet-untitled action film will begin next year in April, after the release of his film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor reveals plans for Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party tonight)

Sharing the update on social media, he shared a note of ‘reflection’. He wrote, “I turned 50 today (a number that seemed like a distant nightmare), while I know it’s kind of a mid-point of my life but I can’t help my wannabe millennial self from existing. Some call it a mid-life crisis, I proudly call it just ‘living life without any apologies’. I have worked in the movie industry for over 27 years and I’m blessed to have had the best experience ever!!! Telling stories, creating content, nurturing talent and watching the finest artists perform in front of my privileged eye…These years are like being in a massive dream that made all the sleeplessness seem worthwhile! I’m grateful for the brickbats, bouquets, the praising souls, the public trolls…All of it!!! It’s all been a huge part of my learning curve and self growth.”

“The one aspect that I believe I am most passionate about is being a filmmaker! In the past I have always taken long gaps between my films but today on this special day I would like to announce my next directorial feature…Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will release on 10 February 2023 and I will commence the shoot of my action film in April 2023,” he signed off seeking blessings and love.

Karan Johar hosted a birthday bash on Tuesday night. Celebrities like Farah Khan, Gauri Khan, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Manish Malhotra were spotted at the white-themed rooftop party. Currently, celebrities are taking turns on social media to wish him on the special occasion.

