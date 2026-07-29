Karan Johar dedicates his career to ‘bhai’ Shah Rukh Khan, Aditya Chopra on Guru Purnima: ‘Life changing for me’

On Guru Purnima, July 29, filmmaker Karan Johar took to social media to dedicate his career to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Aditya Chopra. Revealing how two conversations with them changed the trajectory of his life, Karan stated that he is only where he is today because of both of them. He also posted old pictures with them both in his dedication.

Assisting Aditya Chopra on DDLJ

Karan Johar posted an old picture with Shah Rukh Khan on Guru Purnima.

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The 1995 Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was a game-changer for the film industry, and especially for everyone involved. Karan recalled that at 1 AM, Aditya asked him to assist with the film as he was about to leave Mumbai for further studies. He was the one who told Karan he had to be a director.

“I was melodramatic and filmy and the only thing I needed was an interval because I was always on a treadmill (not the ones gyms are famous for) … he said if I didn’t pursue this path I would be making a huge mistake … I couldn’t sleep that night and then in my true filmy self… I went dramatically to my father the next morning and asked him for a year of my life…. A year on a film set …. He looked at my moist eyes (looked like tears but was actually just lack of sleep and a developing stye) and said “beta (son) … will you know what to do on a set?”” recalled Karan.

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{{^usCountry}} The filmmaker admits that he didn’t know how to work on a set, but promised his father, Yash Johar, to work hard and follow every instruction. “He said… “ that will make you a producer …. To be a director you need only and only Passion”…Passionate I was but wasn’t sure anyone would believe me at that point…. only Adi did… only him…” wrote Karan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The filmmaker admits that he didn’t know how to work on a set, but promised his father, Yash Johar, to work hard and follow every instruction. “He said… “ that will make you a producer …. To be a director you need only and only Passion”…Passionate I was but wasn’t sure anyone would believe me at that point…. only Adi did… only him…” wrote Karan. {{/usCountry}}

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Making KKHH with Shah Rukh Khan

The 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai launched Karan’s career and he says it’s all thanks to Shah Rukh banking on him. “My next conversation was with Bhai @iamsrk on a hill top in Switzerland … I was looking at the mountains (pretending to be home sick and seeking sympathy) he came to me and said “tu director banega and teri pehli film main karoonga (You will become a director and I will star in your film)”… i thought to myself … he’s probably low on oxygen and may not completely know what he’s saying …” he recalled.

Once they returned to India, the star followed up with Yash, who was also ‘mildly hard of hearing’ and wasn’t sure of what Shah Rukh had said. “But Srk was serious… he believed in me for a reason I can’t quite comprehend even today … (just like Adi did),” wrote Karan. He summed up with note with, “I love you Adi and Bhai… I am here with my strengths and flaws….my ups and downs … my wins and my losses … only and only because of the both of you …. You both are the only reason I can tell stories today #happygurupurnima.”

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Karan Johar most recently produced Chand Mera Dil, while Aditya produced Alpha. After the 2023 films Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, Shah Rukh will return to the screen this year with Siddharth Anand’s King. It will also star his daughter, Suhana Khan along with Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi and special appearances of Rani Mukerji and Deepika Padukone.