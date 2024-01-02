Karan Johar pouts in New Year party photo with Rani Mukerji; reveals his ‘only learning’ of 2023: Kuch to troll kahenge

On Tuesday, Karan Johar took to Instagram Stories to share a party photo with Rani Mukerji. The two are seen pouting in the selfie, and are dressed in black for their New Year celebration. Soon after, Karan shared a note about trolls as he opened up about what he's learnt in 2023. Also read: Karan Johar addresses trolls after Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Koffee With Karan episode Karan Johar shares party selfie with Rani Mukerji, addresses trolls and reveals his learning in 2023.

Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar's pic

Behind Karan and Rani, yellow, black and silver balloons were seen on the ceiling. “Ami (I am) Rani... 2024 (red heart emoji),” Karan wrote along with the picture, referencing Alia Bhatt's character named Rani from his 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. While Rani wore glamorous hair and makeup in the selfie, Karan was seen pairing his black party look with statement glasses.

Karan Johar calls out trolls

In another Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Karan Johar talked about trolls, and revealed what he has learnt about them in the last year. The filmmaker wrote, “My only learning of 2023! Kuch to troll kahenge. Trollon ka kaam hai trollna. Chodon bekaar ki baaton mein kahi beet na jaaye Insta (Trolls will always have something to say, as is their job. Let's leave all useless things behind, so as not to waste more time on them on Instagram)!” wrote Karan.

Karan Johar's recent Instagram post

Over the years, Karan has faced social media backlash over his personal life. In December, Karan Johar schooled a troll, who asked him to bring a daughter-in-law for his mother Hiroo Johar as ‘timepass’. This comment did not go down well with the director: "Bahu laa do maa ko time pass nahi hota hoga (Get a daughter-in-law, it must be hard for your mother to pass her time)."

Taking its screenshot, Karan wrote along with it, "Of all the crazy trolls, the abuse and judgement I get about my life choices and my way of being I find comments like these the most offensive. Firstly no "bahu" should be a time pass for anyone's mother... a bahu is a label which comes with ridiculous regressive baggage... she is an individual in her own right and can pass her time how she likes personally and professionally."

Saying that his mother is helping him raise his two kids, Yash and Roohi, the filmmaker added, "Also to everyone I would like to add my mother co-parents my children with me and doesn't need any time pass... her life is complete by the love we receive from her and do our best to give it back with all our heart! And bringing in a ‘bahu’ is not an option to whoever is concerned about my relationship status! My children are blessed to have my mother guide us all... and in life if I were to have a partner I would do so to fill my void not anyone else's! Thank you for listening."

