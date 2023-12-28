Karan Johar hits back at a troll asking him to bring a ‘bahu’ home: My mother doesn’t need any ‘time pass’

Karan Johar has been quite candid about how trolls affect him on his show, Koffee with Karan. The filmmaker seems to have been triggered by a comment left by a troll on his latest post. He took to Instagram stories to hit back and clarify how his family dynamics work. (Also Read: Koffee with Karan Season 8: Aren't we all glad to have a septuagenarian on a chat show obsessed with the youth?) Karan Johar did not hold back while hitting at trolls(Instagram)

The comment

Karan shared a few pictures of his latest look on his Instagram, writing of how he did his best to keep it ‘simple and classic’ to host Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore on the show. While a fan wrote, “Handsome as always slayer,” and a few Salman Khan fans seemed confused, wondering why he had removed a post, one comment in particular seemed to have caught his attention. It read, “Bahu laa do maa ko time pass nahi hota hoga (Bring a daughter in law home, your mom must be bored).”

A screenshot of the comment that set off Karan Johar(Instagram)

Karan’s response

Karan seemed to have had enough when he responded on his Instagram stories. Sharing a screenshot of the comment, he wrote, “Of all the crazy trolls, the abuse and judgment I get about my life choices and my way of being I find comments like these offensive.” After writing how daughters-in-law have their own identities and they shouldn’t be a ‘time pass’ for anyone, he added, “a bahu is a label that comes with ridiculous regressive baggage.”

Karan also stated how his mother helps him co-parent his children, Yash and Roohi. “My mother coparents my children with me and doesn’t need any “time pass”...her life is complete by the love we receive from her and do our best to give it back with all our heart! And bringing in a “bahu” is not an option to whoever is concerned about my relationship status! My children are blessed to have my mother guide us all…”

A screen grab of Karan Johar's post(Instagram)

He made it clear that should he have a life partner, it would be on his terms. He wrote, “If I were to have a life partner I would do so to fill my void and not anyone else’s!”

