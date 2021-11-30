Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Karan Johar, R Madhavan declare Ranveer Singh's 83 a blockbuster, Dia Mirza gets goosebumps
bollywood

Karan Johar, R Madhavan declare Ranveer Singh's 83 a blockbuster, Dia Mirza gets goosebumps

All from filmmakers Karan Johar and Nikkhil Advani to actors R Madhavan and Dia Mirza have praised the trailer of sports drama, 83, starring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev.
Ranveer Singh (right) in a still from 83.
Published on Nov 30, 2021 01:13 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

The trailer of Ranveer Singh-starrer sports drama 83 is finally out and has impressed viewers as well as people from the film industry. Dia Mirza and R Madhavan said they got goosebumps on watching the trailer while Karan Johar called it a ‘bonafide blockbuster’. 

R Madhavan appreciated the trailer and also praised Ranveer and Jiiva. He wrote on Twitter, “THIS ONE IS A MASSS BLOCKBUSTER-My Bro @RanveerOfficial and @JiivaOfficial are bloody brilliant. Fantasticccc.”

Karan Johar tweeted, “Humungous congratulations to the entire cast and crew!!! This gave me goosebumps and is so emotional and arousing! BONAFIDE BLOCKBUSTER! Kabir!!! You’re the man and Ranveer you just became Kapil Dev with the ease of a veteran! Badhai ho (Congratulations)!”

RELATED STORIES

Dia Mirza said that she got "goosebumps” as she reacted to the trailer on Twitter. Neil Nitin Mukesh was also impressed. He tweeted, “Simply outstanding!!! What a fantastic trailer. Goosebumps all the way. Congratulations to @kabirkhankk @RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone and the entire team.”

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani also praised the 83 trailer. He wrote, “@kabirkhankk in as good form as #KapilDev Brought tears to my eyes. This one is tooo special. #Thisis83 #JeetegaBhaiJeetegaIndiaJeetega.”

83 also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi. The trailer also gave us a glimpse of Deepika Padukone as Kapil Dev's wife Romi.

On June 25, 1983, India lifted their first-ever cricket World Cup title by defeating West Indies in the finals at the Lord's Cricket Ground. The film is about the historic win.

Also read: 83 trailer: Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev leads underdog Indian team to victory, fans get ‘goosebumps and tears’

The World Cup-winning team was led by all-rounder Kapil Dev. India's World Cup final playing XI also included Sunil Gavaskar, K Srikkanth, Mohinder Amarnath, Yashpal Sharma, SM Patil, Kirti Azad, Roger Binny, Madan Lal, Syed Kirmani, and Balwinder Sandhu.

83 will release in theatres on December 24.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karan johar r. madhavan '83 film ranveer singh deepika padukone
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
PM Modi
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 5
Parag Agrawal
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron variant
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP