Karan Johar, R Madhavan declare Ranveer Singh's 83 a blockbuster, Dia Mirza gets goosebumps

The trailer of Ranveer Singh-starrer sports drama 83 is finally out and has impressed viewers as well as people from the film industry. Dia Mirza and R Madhavan said they got goosebumps on watching the trailer while Karan Johar called it a ‘bonafide blockbuster’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

R Madhavan appreciated the trailer and also praised Ranveer and Jiiva. He wrote on Twitter, “THIS ONE IS A MASSS BLOCKBUSTER-My Bro @RanveerOfficial and @JiivaOfficial are bloody brilliant. Fantasticccc.”

Karan Johar tweeted, “Humungous congratulations to the entire cast and crew!!! This gave me goosebumps and is so emotional and arousing! BONAFIDE BLOCKBUSTER! Kabir!!! You’re the man and Ranveer you just became Kapil Dev with the ease of a veteran! Badhai ho (Congratulations)!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dia Mirza said that she got "goosebumps” as she reacted to the trailer on Twitter. Neil Nitin Mukesh was also impressed. He tweeted, “Simply outstanding!!! What a fantastic trailer. Goosebumps all the way. Congratulations to @kabirkhankk @RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone and the entire team.”

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani also praised the 83 trailer. He wrote, “@kabirkhankk in as good form as #KapilDev Brought tears to my eyes. This one is tooo special. #Thisis83 #JeetegaBhaiJeetegaIndiaJeetega.”

83 also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi. The trailer also gave us a glimpse of Deepika Padukone as Kapil Dev's wife Romi.

On June 25, 1983, India lifted their first-ever cricket World Cup title by defeating West Indies in the finals at the Lord's Cricket Ground. The film is about the historic win.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: 83 trailer: Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev leads underdog Indian team to victory, fans get ‘goosebumps and tears’

The World Cup-winning team was led by all-rounder Kapil Dev. India's World Cup final playing XI also included Sunil Gavaskar, K Srikkanth, Mohinder Amarnath, Yashpal Sharma, SM Patil, Kirti Azad, Roger Binny, Madan Lal, Syed Kirmani, and Balwinder Sandhu.

83 will release in theatres on December 24.