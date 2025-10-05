Karan Johar reveals Aryan Khan's this quality is similar to his dad Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Pagal hojata hai voh agar usko…’

Filmmaker Karan Johar shares a deep friendship with actor Shah Rukh Khan and has often referred to him as his brother. He recently acted in Shah Rukh's son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, Ba***ds of Bollywood, and even penned a note calling Aryan his “firstborn”. Now, in a conversation with Komal Nahata on his YouTube channel Game Changers, Karan has revealed a quality that is similar in both Shah Rukh and Aryan. Karan Johar reveals one similarity and difference between Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan.

Karan Johar on similarity between Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan

During a rapid-fire round, when Karan was asked to state one similar and one different quality that Aryan and SRK share, Karan said, “They are both crazily, equally, madly, obsessively passionate about every shot in every scene. Aryan goes berserk if he doesn’t get what he wants. And the quality that differentiates him from Shah Rukh is that he’s not in front of the camera.”

In the same conversation, Karan also revealed how Shah Rukh has never discussed money before signing a film and said, “I feel very strongly about Shah Rukh Khan, he is my friend, mentor, brother, and my everything. He is the only person who has never talked about money with me. He says, ‘Whatever you want, you send the paper and I’ll sign it.’ Up until now, he has never discussed money for any of the movies with me or even heard the script. I would just go and say, ‘Bhai, I am directing a movie, these are the dates, the money is whatever you say.’ He’s my family. Apart from him, every actor has just been professional.”

Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan's friendship

Shah Rukh and Karan go a long way back. Karan was an assistant director and actor on his cousin Aditya Chopra’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995). Later, in 1998, he made his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which featured Shah Rukh in the lead role along with Kajol and Rani Mukerji. The film became a massive success at the box office.

Karan and Shah Rukh went on to work together in several hits and blockbusters, including Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan, and Shah Rukh even made a cameo in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Recently, Karan featured in Aryan’s Ba***ds of Bollywood, which also starred Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Manoj Pahwa, Anya Singh, and Mona Singh in key roles. The show became the talk of the town upon release, receiving rave reviews from both audiences and critics. The show is available to watch on Netflix.