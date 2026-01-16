Karan Johar calls Border 2 trailer patriotic and emotional, predicts Sunny Deol’s film ‘will open hugely’ at box office

On Friday, Karan Johar took to Instagram to share Border 2’s trailer and predicted that the film would take a bumper opening at the box office. He wrote, “BORDER2 will open hugely! This trailer has more than done the job! Dramatic, patriotic and emotional. Anurag Singh in top form!”

The much-awaited trailer of Border 2 was finally released on January 15, creating a massive buzz online. The trailer has become the talk of the town, and filmmaker Karan Johar has now joined in to share his take on it. Expressing his excitement, Johar praised the film and lauded the performances of its cast.

He further praised the actors’ performances, adding, “Sunny Deol roars with his mega star power! Varun Dhawan has silences that are so strong and communicates powerfully through them. Diljit Dosanjh is majestic and moving. Ahan Shetty has a solid screen presence! Congratulations to Bhushan!”

The trailer of Border 2 The trailer opens with Sunny Deol’s character fearlessly staring down the barrel of a Pakistani tank. This is followed by a stirring speech in which he reminds his men that fighting a war is ultimately about courage. The narrative then introduces the young heroes, Varun Dhawan as a soldier, Diljit Dosanjh as a fighter pilot, and Ahan Shetty as a naval officer. United by a common mission, the trio decide to take the battle to the Pakistani armed forces on three fronts, land, air and sea, in a bid to secure victory in the 1971 war.

Packed with patriotism, nostalgia and emotion, the trailer struck a chord with viewers who were left underwhelmed by the teaser. As a result, expectations from the film have risen significantly.