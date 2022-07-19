Karan Johar roasts Farah Khan saying she's 'looking slimmer and earth is flat'. Here's how she responded

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan shared a fun video on Tuesday featuring her friends--filmmaker Karan Johar and fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Taking to Instagram, Farah posted the video as she and Manish teased Karan Johar. Karan complimented Manish, but he made a remark about Farah. (Also Read | Farah Khan roasts Karan Johar’s stylish birthday party as ‘the Met Gala of Lokhandwala’)

As the video started, Karan posed with his back to the camera. Farah, who held the camera, said, "Who is this? Is this…" and when Karan turned around smiling, she added, "Oh my God, it's Karan Johar?" She then asked him what he was wearing to which he replied, "I'm in my oversized Balenciaga silhouette."

Following this, Karan told her, "Let me tell you something about this brand." Farah impatiently replied, "Ok, we don't want to hear." She then panned the camera towards Manish who said, "Well, I think he can wear the most expensive clothes and keep talking about his clothes but I look better." Farah replied, "You do look better because you are very handsome."

Turning the camera towards Karan, who made a face, Farah said, "You are handsome also, Karan." Karan responded, "Manish is handsome I've to admit it but look at who we're looking at. The glamorous icon Farah Khan in the house. She's looking slimmer and the earth is flat." While Manish said 'oh' at Karan's comment, Farah laughed and said, "Okay. Bye."

Sharing the video, Farah captioned the post, "The reel you didn’t know you needed (laughing emoji) my obsession @karanjohar and guest appearance by @manishmalhotra05 #karah." Reacting to the post, Shibani Dandekar commented, "I need Karan’s tracksuit!!" Farah replied, "@shibanidandekarakhtar so does the navy.. to make sails." Sharing the clip on her Instagram Stories, Farah wrote, "Some serious shading." She also tagged Karan and Manish.

Farah often teases Karan over his choice of outfits. On his 50th birthday, Farah wore a black pantsuit, paired it with heels and sunglasses. Sharing a photo of herself she wrote on Instagram, “All set for the Met Gala of Lokhandwala !!@karanjohars 50th! I don’t think that I took so much time to dress up at my own wedding.”

Currently, Farah, Karan and Manish are working together in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

