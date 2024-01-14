Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty to Imtiaz Ali: 5 times filmmakers who admitted making mistakes in their movies

Karan Johar recently said during an interview that he would correct his film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna if he made it again. This is not the first time Karan or other noted filmmakers have confessed to making mistakes in their films. While Karan had once talked about where he went wrong with Kalank, others like Imtiaz Ali and Rohit Shetty had also talked openly about their big-budget debacles. Also read: Karan Johar on Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna: 'If I could make this film again, I will correct it' Here are some films which didn't work as per the expectations and the makers confessed going wrong with them.

Karan Johar on Kalank

Talking about Kalank failure, Karan had told Rajeev Masand in an interview, “I think that the person responsible for (the failure of) Kalank is me and no one else. I was the leader of that team; the oldest member of that team; the person who should’ve known better. I was so carried away with my own story; I wanted to make this film 15 years ago, and it was a story that was very close to my father and he loved it and he went and researched it.”

Manoj Muntashir on Adipurush

Adipurush dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir who was heavily slammed for the colloquial language in the film had confessed that he made a “100 percent mistake” with the dialect used in the film. “I am not such an insecure person that I would defend my writing skills by saying that I have written well. It's a 100 percent mistake. Yes, I made a big mistake. But, there was no bad intention behind that mistake. I had absolutely no intention of hurting the religion and causing trouble to Sanatan or to defame Lord Ram or to say something about Hanuman ji which is not there,” he told Aaj Tak and added that he will learn from his mistakes.

Rohit Shetty said he went wrong with Cirkus

Rohit Shetty recently talked about his last film, Cirkus, which bombed at the box office. During his appearance on Koffee With Karan, Rohit said, "Rohit Shetty failed as a director. Yes, we went wrong and it was a film made in the pandemic. It was made before Sooryavanshi released. Somewhere me, as a director went wrong with that film. And thank god it was a small film that I went wrong with, not a big one. Three days later, I was shooting for my web series.”

Imtiaz Ali on Love Aaj Kal 2 failure

Imtiaz Ali had said during the Stumble podcast with Roshan Abbas that Love Aaj Kal 2 had a “great” story but its box office collection showed as if everything was “problematic” with the film. “There is something very nice in that world, the fractured way in which the young people live. It (the film) did not express itself,” he said.

Samrat Prithviraj director said the audience was right

Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj, also starring Manushi Chhillar, was an unexpected flop. Talking to Mukesh Khanna on his YouTube channel, director Chandraprakash Dwivedi said most of the objections raised by the audience and the critics were in fact right. “They were objecting to how Akshay was looking in the film. One of the objections was about how the actress was so much younger and Akshay, who was 55 then, was playing the role of a 26-year-old king. Then there was a question about his moustache as to why did he not have a real moustache. They even said that the frame of his body was nothing like Prithviraj. Today, honestly, I would like to confess that most of these objections were right.”

“In this film, different people had different roles and responsibilities. I was the weakest of the lot. Had people fulfilled their duties, then this question would not have come up?” he said.

