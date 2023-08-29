Karan Johar says he 'pretended' to love a girl in school, how being called 'pansy' pushed him in a shell

Filmmaker Karan Johar opened up about himself in a new show where he confessed about pretending to love a girl in school. While this is not the first time that he has opened up about the struggles of his growing years, he also shared how words like ‘pansy’ were used to address him. He said incidents like these pushed him into a shell. Also read: Karan Johar responds if he's gay on Threads

Karan Johar on pretending to love a girl

Karan Johar says Shah Rukh Khan has never made him feel any less.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karan appeared in the Youtube show, Be A Man Yaar, hosted by Nikhil Taneja. He said, “I pretended to be in love with a girl in the 10th standard. Her name was Shalaka.”He also said, "Today what you call ‘gay, ’fag' or ‘homo’, said in a derogatory tone, it was called pansy in those days.

Karan Johar on Shah Rukh Khan

“And, it was a word that literally, had really pushed me into a shell,” he added. Karan also praised Shah Rukh Khan. “Shah Rukh Khan was the first man that didn't make me feel lesser,” he reveals. Besides Karan, Amol Parashar, Govind Kaushal, Karan Johar, Nakuul Mehta, Naseeruddin Shah, Naveen Kasturia, Sushant Divgikr (Rani KoheNur), Vicky Kaushal, Vishnu Kaushal and Zakir Khan also starred in the video.

Karan Johar's comeback

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karan Johar recently marked his comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, the film released on July 28. As per the latest report, the film has made a business of ₹150 crore in India and $19.2 million overseas.

Ramesh Bala on Monday tweeted, “Despite several new releases, #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani has reached ₹ 150 Crs NBOC in India.. It's performing outstanding in Overseas.. Has grossed a huge $19.2 Million.. Jus next to #Pathaan in 2023.. Total is around ₹ 340 Crs gross WW."

Meanwhile, Karan Johar will be backing the big Bollywood debut of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan. He is backing the film, under his banner, Dharma Productions. Titled as Sarzameen, the film will be directed by Kayoze Irani, son of Boman Irani.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.