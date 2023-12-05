Karan Johar says he'll invite Shah Rukh Khan on Koffee with Karan when ‘time is right’: When he has to speak, he will

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday said his superstar friend Shah Rukh Khan will not be appearing in the current season of popular celebrity chat show, Koffee with Karan Season 8. Shah Rukh was a regular on the chat show, but has stayed away from it in the last few seasons. (Also Read: Koffee with Karan 8: Kiara Advani reveals Sidharth Malhotra proposed to her in Rome before coming on last season. Watch)

What Karan said

Shah Rukh Khan on his last appearance on Koffee with Karan in Season 5

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karan said as a friend, he understands and respects Shah Rukh Khan’s decision and will approach him when the “time is right”. “I just know if there is any megastar who has earned his right to speak when he needs to, it is Shah Rukh Khan. I, of all the people, have been his closest friend and family and should understand that. I have that leverage because he is family to me,” the filmmaker said at an event of Koffee With Karan in Mumbai on Monday evening.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“I can ask him and request him and he has never said no to me. So, I never asked because I know he didn’t want to be in that situation of dilemma, where he has to say no to me. I pick and choose what I ask for,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karan said he is also waiting for the right time to invite the superstar on the show. “When the right time is there, I will ask him. I know when he has to want to speak, he will. When he does, it’ll be extraordinary because no one gives interviews better than Shah Rukh Khan. Nobody speaks better than him,” he said.

Karan added that he speaks with Shah Rukh every other day. “I don’t miss him that way, because I have ‘Koffee with Karan’ with him every night. Almost every evening, Shah Rukh, Gauri (Khan, wife), his family and I meet. I’m having those conversations. I understand why you might miss him, but I’m satiated because he’s a big, huge part of my existence,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shah Rukh has not given any media interviews in the last four years, except for promotional press events and #AskSRK sessions on social media.

About Koffee with Karan Season 8

Karan, who has collaborated with Shah Rukh on various films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), and My Name is Khan (2010) among others, is currently hosting the eighth season of the popular chat show on Disney+ Hotstar.

This season had guests like Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor, Siddharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, and Rani Mukherji and Kajol. The next episode will feature Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal.

A new episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8 drops every Thursday at midnight.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the work front, Shah Rukh will be next seen in Dunki.

- With inputs from PTI

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.