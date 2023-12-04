Koffee with Karan 8: Kiara Advani reveals Sidharth Malhotra proposed to her in Rome before coming on last season. Watch

Ready for a brand new Koffee with Karan (KWK) episode? This time, as Karan Johar introduces in the new promo, it's ‘the beauty and the bahadur’ – Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal – on the couch. On Monday, the KWK host dropped a new promo that gives a sneak peak into all the fun and gossip that the episode promises. (Also read: Koffee with Karan Season 8: Kajol and Rani Mukerji don't need a Shah Rukh Khan to bridge the gap on that couch anymore) Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal will appear in the next episode of Koffee with Karan.

New KWK episode with Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani

Kiara and Vicky were seen twinning in black outfits for the episode. In the promo, Kiara even revealed that last season, when Sidharth Malhotra was on the same couch with Vicky, they had just returned from Rome, where Sidharth, her now-husband, had proposed her.

To this, Vicky said,"He (Sidharth Malhotra) played it really well!" Then, in another segment on the show, when Karan asked what are the three names by which wife-actor Katrina Kaif calls him, Vicky replied "Boobo, baby and... Eh!" Kiara and Karan bursted out laughing.

What nickname do Kiara and Sidharth give each other?

Next, Kiara and Vicky try out different dance steps from some Bollywood songs. Kiara also reveals that oftentimes she calls Sidharth 'monkey' and he calls her back by the same nickname.

The promo also teases a fun 'Take a shot' segment, where both Kiara and Vicky take a shot, when Karan asks if they are messier than their partner. When Karan asks if they had thought of snooping in their partner's phone, Kiara says that there's no need because she just takes a look at his phone and asks, "Who is it? Oh Karan!" At this point, Karan Johar starts giggling.

Sharing the promo on his Instagram account, Karan wrote in the caption: "The beauty and the bahadur are all things candid as they take the koffee kouch in the new episode of Koffee With Karan season 8!"

More details

Vicky Kaushal's latest release Sam Bahadur is in theatres now. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, it stars Vicky as Field Marshal Sam Marshal. The film has earned ₹25.55 crore after three days.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan. Kiara will be next seen in Game Changer alongside Ram Charan. She will also be a part of War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan.

