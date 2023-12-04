Sam Bahadur box office collection day 3: Vicky Kaushal starrer hits double digits, mints Rs10.30 crore

Sam Bahadur box office collection day 3: Things are all looking better for Vicky Kaushal's latest release Sam Bahadur. After starting off well at the box office, the Meghna Gulzar film has finally managed to touch double digits. As per early estimates of sacnilk.com, Sam Bahadur has now earned around ₹10.30 crore in India, on Sunday. Also read: Sam Bahadur box office collection day 2 Sam Bahadur box office collection day 3: The Vicky Kaushal film is doing much better amid positive word of mouth,

Sam Bahadur day 3 box office report

On its third day since release, Sam Bahadur marked an overall occupancy of about 56.33% for its Hindi version, as per the portal. The film recorded a business of ₹6.26 crore on its opening day and improved on the weekend. On Saturday it showed 44 percent growth and earned ₹9 crore. Currently, the total earning of the film is ₹25.55 crore.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the early box office numbers of the film on X. He shared, “#SamBahadur Sun / Day 3 at national chains…#PVRInox: ₹ 4.65 cr #Cinepolis: ₹ 1.25 cr Total: ₹ 5.90 cr Fri: ₹ 3.60 cr Sat: ₹ 5.42 cr.” “#SamBahadur jumps on Day 2 [Sat], with key metros recording excellent footfalls… A bigger number on Day 3 [Sun] is clearly on the cards… Fri 6.25 cr, Sat 9 cr. Total: ₹ 15.25 cr. #India biz. The real test begins tomorrow: the make-or-break Day 4 [Mon]… It needs to stay super-steady at its best-performing centres to leave a mark,” he had posted previously.

Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur star Vicky Kaushal as the first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in his biopic. It is directed by Meghna Gulzar who previously worked with the actor on Raazi. Sam Bahadur highlights the life and work of Sam Manekshaw alongside Sanya Malhotra playing his wife. Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh is also a part of the film as she appears as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Vicky Kaushal visits Mumbai theatre for Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur is clashing with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal at the box office. The film has performed better than the Vicky Kaushal-starrer. On Sunday, Vicky visited a Mumbai theatre during the Sam Bahadur screening. He interacted with fans as well.

He told the fans, “Aap sab ka pyaar dekh ke I am just more than okay. Mai aapko bata nahi sakta ki… kisi bhi artist ke liye the most beautiful sight is a housefull show (I am unable to express my happiness to see the love and response to my film). Thank you for taking your time out. It really means a lot to me.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow ourWhatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place