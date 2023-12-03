Sam Bahadur box office collection day 2: Vicky Kaushal film picks up pace amid clash with Animal, earns 9.25 crore

Sam Bahadur box office collection day 2: Vicky Kaushal-starrer has improved its performance at the box office amid a clash with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. The film earned ₹9.25 crore nett on Saturday in India as per early estimates reported by Sacnilk. com, which is better than its opening figure. The film is helmed by Meghna Gulzar. Also read: Sachin Tendulkar says he is ‘super impressed’ by Vicky Kaushal in Sam Bahadur Sam Bahadur box office collection day 2: Vicky Kaushal and Meghna Gulzar's film does better on Saturday.

Sam Bahadur box office report

The portal reported Sam Bahadur recorded an occupancy of overall 46 percent on December 2. The second day earnings take the total business of the film to ₹15.5 crore ett. The film released on Friday and earned ₹6.25 crore.

Sharing the early estimates, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Sam Bahadur Saturday/ day 2 at national chains… PVR Inox: ₹4.35 crore, Cinepolis: ₹1.1 crore. Total: ₹5.45 crore. NOTE: Friday [entire day] was ₹3.60 crore… Strong word of mouth has come into play.”

Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur marks the second collaboration between Vicky and Meghna after the success of Raazi, which also starred Alia Bhatt. Sam Bahadur is based on the life of first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, where Vicky essayed the role of Sam Manekshaw. The film also has Sanya Malhotra playing his wife while Fatima Sana Shaikh appears as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Special screening

Recently a special screening of the film was arranged in Mumbai. It was attended by Sachin Tendulkar, Zaheer Khan and Ajit Agarkar among others. Reviewing the film, Sachin hailed Vicky's performance. Talking about it, he told news agency ANI, "It's a very good film. I was super impressed by Vicky's acting. It truly felt like Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw was present. The body language was incredible. It's an important film for all generations to watch, to know the history of our country."

He is not the only one who praised the actor. From celebrities like Karan Johar to Katrina Kaif and Abhishek Bachchan, many praised the film after the previous screenings. Fans on social media also praised Vicky. The Hindustan Times review of the film mentioned, “If there’s one thing that keeps you hooked to Sam Bahadur, it has to be Vicky Kaushal."

