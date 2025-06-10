Karan Johar says this actor has best PR game in Bollywood; it's not Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday or Deepika

In the glittering world of Bollywood, image is everything, and public relations (PR) play a pivotal role in shaping that image. Many actors rely on strategic PR moves to remain relevant, control narratives, and enhance public perception. But who, according to the industry insiders, has the strongest PR game? In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, filmmaker Karan Johar revealed who he believes has the best PR team in the industry and it’s not who you'd expect. (Also Read: Karan Johar opens up on mending ties with ‘big star’ Kartik Aaryan after fallout: 'Family mein shikwe ho jaate hain') Karan Johar reveals who he thinks has the best PR game in Bollywood.

Star kids and some newcomers are often criticised for pulling each other down and staying in the spotlight with the help of aggressive PR machinery. Recently, when Veer Pahariya made his Bollywood debut and went viral for a particular dance step, many speculated that the attention, whether positive or negative, was the result of a carefully crafted PR strategy.

Karan Johar reveals this actor has the best PR team in Bollywood

However, when asked which actor he thinks has the best PR team or has mastered the art of publicity, Karan took a surprising name.“I think everyone kind of understands it well. But can I say who I think is the best star who has managed to stay away from social media, from the arc light and still emerged as a massive superstar — Ranbir Kapoor. He doesn’t have a PR team, he therefore has the best PR team,” said Karan.

For those unaware, unlike many Bollywood celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan — all of whom boast massive followings on social media — Ranbir Kapoor does not have a public presence on any platform. While he once admitted to having a secret Instagram account to follow others, he has no official account to date.

Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar’s upcoming films

Ranbir will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, which also features Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, Ravi Dubey, and others in key roles. The film is set to release in two parts — the first on Diwali 2026 and the second on Diwali 2027. He also has Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, in the pipeline, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is gearing up for the release of his next production, Dhadak 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, which hits cinemas on 1 August. His upcoming projects also include Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, releasing in September, and Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, featuring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, set for release on 13 February 2026.