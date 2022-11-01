Karan Johar shares his devil avatar for Halloween, fans compare it to Batman. See pics

Karan Johar took to Instagram and shared his devil-inspired Halloween look in all black. He posted many pictures in different poses in the belated post on Tuesday. Many fans dropped funny remarks on his style, and actor Kajol also reacted to his photos. Fans compared Karan's look to that of ‘Batman.’(Also read: Shanaya Kapoor turns into Anne Hathaway from The Princess Diaries for Halloween)

In the pictures, Karan wore a formal black suit with a designer black sunglasses. There were devil-like horns attached to the shoulders of the coat, and the filmmaker accessorised with sunglasses and a quirky necklace. Sharing the photos on Instagram, Karan wrote, “Late for halloween… but the devil within can’t help itself ….Styled by @ekalakhani in @_huemn @sheldon.santos.”

Reacting to Karan's post, actor Kajol wrote, “Faaaab (red heart emoji).” Tennis player Sania Mirza commented, “Love it.” Reacting to Karan's pictures, one of his fans wrote, “Batman (laughing emojis).” Another fan commented, “Devil's advocate K Jo.” Other fan wrote, “vah sir kya shaitan lag rahe ho, gajab shaitan (Wow, you are like a devil, an amazing one) with laughing emojis."

Recently, Karan tweeted that he was quitting Twitter and making way for more positive energies in his life in the middle of lots of negativity. He disabled his account there the same day. Karan has talked about how he has been at the receiving end of trolling and abuse on the platform, particularly in the last few years. The filmmaker stays active on Instagram, however, often sharing pictures and posts about his work and two kids.

Karan is set to make his directorial comeback with the romantic comedy Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film, which is slated to release in 2023, is his first feature-length directorial venture since Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016. It stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. Karan can be currently seen judging the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 alongside Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi.

