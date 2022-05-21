Karan Johar shares throwback pic from Cannes, seen posing with Zoya, Anurag

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a throwback photo on Friday of him, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, and Dibakar Banerjee at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival. This year is proving to be an eventful one for Indian celebrities at the Cannes Film Festival, with actors Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, R Madhavan, and many others attending. Joining in the Cannes fever, Karan shared a photo of his Cannes outing, from a decade ago. Read more: Farah Khan shares old pic from first housewarming, reveals why Aishwarya Rai has sindoor on her forehead in 2001

In the picture shared on his Instagram Stories, Karan, Zoya, and Dibakar are dressed in well-fitted black outfits, while Anurag is seen in denim and a blue blazer. The filmmakers are seen posing together and holding umbrellas. “Cannes throwback@ 2013! #bombaytalkies,” Karan wrote along with the photo. Karan, Zoya, Anurag, and Dibakar were at Cannes Film Festival 2013 to promote their collaboration, Bombay Talkies. The film was screened at Cannes that year.

Karan, Zoya, Anurag, Dibakar were seen posing together at Cannes 2013.

Karan Johar was in news recently for another throwback photo. Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan had shared a photo from 2001, in which actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, actor Rani Mukerji and director Sajid Khan are seen posing together. Farah captioned it, “Flashback Friday... Housewarming 2001 at the first home I bought... PS_ Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had come straight from Devdas shoot thus the sindoor and rare picture of Karan Johar in non-designer clothes.”

Karan Johar was last seen as a stand-up comic on Amazon Prime Video's One Mic Stand: Season 2 in 2021. Speaking about the show, Karan said in an interview with Film Companion, “When I watch stand-up comedy, I believe that comedy comes a lot from your observations of life. I find humour in almost everything. I could even find humour at a funeral. Maybe it is to distract my emotional energy at that time, but sometimes, life presents you with really funny things. It’s for you to observe it, notice it, make it into a story and narrate it. That’s what comedy is.”

Karan is presently shooting for his next directorial venture, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which will star actors, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. They were last seen together in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.

