Karan Johar talks about who he is dating, asks ‘what's not to love’. See his hilarious post

Filmmaker Karan Johar has given a hilarious spin to his relationship status by claiming he is "dating Instagram." Taking to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, Karan posted a brief note saying that Instagram listens to him and even "pays some bills." (Also Read | Karan Johar wears 'nepo baby' T-shirt during dinner with Gauri Khan, Malaika Arora; internet says: It's really on point) Karan Johar wrote on his Instagram Stories.

Karan note on dating

Karan wrote, "I am dating Instagram! It listens to me... makes me follow my dreams and even pays some bills! What's not to love?" The director has often spoken about finding a life partner.

When Karan spoke about loneliness

Last year during Diwali, he opened up about feeling lonely despite being surrounded by people. Taking to his Instagram account, Karan wrote, "Diwali ki raate, itni mulakaate, itni saari baatein, bheed mein fir bhi tanhai, single status se kab hogi judaai (Diwali nights, so many meetups, so many conversations, yet loneliness in the crowd--when will I finally part ways with my single status)."

Karan's recent appearance at Mumbai event

The filmmaker recently made an appearance at the Ajio Luxe Wkend gala in Mumbai. He walked alongside actor Sidharth Malhotra. Karan, for the event, was dressed in an all-white outfit that included a satin shirt and trousers paired with a blazer trench. He accessorised with a diamond necklace and emerald brooch, perfectly complementing the event's theme, The Gilded Hour.

About Karan's project

Karan is expected to helm an untitled series for Netflix India. The production is slated to begin soon. His last directorial was the 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Since then, he has produced Kill, Yodha, Mr & Mrs Mahi and Jigra, among others.

He will also produce Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri. The film, which will be helmed by Sameer Vidwans, will be produced under the banner of Dharma Productions. The film, starring Kartik Aaryan, is slated to release in theatres worldwide in 2026.