Karan Johar says he told Shah Rukh Khan to unbutton his shirt on their first meeting; actor asked ‘Yeh kaun hai?’

Karan Johar recounted the first time he met Shah Rukh Khan, when the director was assisting on the sets of Aditya Chopra's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. In conversation with fashion designer Prabal Gurung, Karan Johar opened up about the hilarious encounter with Shah Rukh on the set of DDLJ where he even gave the actor some styling tips, like suggesting he open the buttons of his shirt. (Also read: Jawan BTS video gives glimpse of the making of one of the most thrilling scenes from Shah Rukh Khan film. Watch)

What Karan said on meeting Shah Rukh

Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar have been great friends for years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking in a recent conversation with designer Prabal Gurung, Karan Johar recalled his first meeting with Shah Rukh and said, "I remember my first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan. It was crazy because I remember I was an assistant for DDLJ. I told him, ‘Oh, you know you’re wearing Wrangler jeans. You should wear Levi’s jeans. They’ll just fit you better. He was stunned. I didn’t know what gave me that entitlement I had. And I said, ‘Oh you have an Adam’s apple, you must open your shirt 2-3 buttons.’ So, he just kept nodding, and then he said, ‘Will you give me a moment, can you call Adi (director Aditya Chopra) in?’”

Their hilarious encounter

Karan further added what happened next. He said, "“Yeh kaun hai? Kahan se aaye? Aur yeh mere Adam’s apple ke baare mein kyun baat kar raha hai (Who is he? And why is he talking about my Adam's apple)?’ So, Adi told him, ‘He’s a townie, they all talk like this.’ I was being very genuine. Eventually, Shah Rukh started finding amusement in all these things that I was saying and he was like, ‘What do you want to do?’ I was like, ‘I want to be a designer’.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As destiny would have it, Karan Johar went on to become a filmmaker and collaborated with Shah Rukh in a number of films, which include Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… (2001), Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006) and My Name Is Khan (2010). Shah Rukh also had a cameo appearance in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).

Shah Rukh was last seen in Jawan, which has turned out to be the biggest blockbuster of the year so far. He has Dunki lined up for release this year in December. Meanwhile, Karan Johar's latest directorial feature Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani released on July 28 and became a critical as well as commercial success.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON