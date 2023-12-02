Kareena Kapoor can't stop smiling as Taimur Ali Khan wins competition, poses with Rani Mukerji. See pics

Actors Rani Mukerji and Kareena Kapoor attended a taekwondo annual competition in Mumbai. Several pictures of the actors emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Inside Kareena Kapoor's massive closet full of shoes, bags and mirrors; actor shares pics, stuns in black outfit) Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan and Yash Johar at taekwondo event.

Rani and Kareena at taekwondo event

In a picture, Rani Mukerji and Kareena posed together at the venue. In another photo, a woman raised Kareena's elder son Taimur Ali Khan's hand seemingly declaring him the winner. In a few photos, Kareena also posed with Taimur wearing a medal.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Rani poses with Yash

In a photo, Rani also spoke with Karan Johar's son Yash Johar as he also won a medal. They smiled and posed for the camera in another picture. Both Taimur and Yash were dressed in their taekwondo uniforms. For the event, Rani wore a T-shirt, denims and heels. Kareena was seen in a white top, grey pants and black heels.

Rani's last film

Rani was last seen in the role of a mother in the film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Directed by Ashima Chibber, Mrs Chatterjee VS Norway talks about the life of an immigrant mother who fights against all odds to win back the custody of her children. Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh and Anirban Bhattacharya played pivotal roles in the movie. Rani has still not announced her next project.

Kareena's upcoming films

Fans will see Kareena in The Buckingham Murders helmed by Hansal Mehta. It was recently premiered at the BFI London Film Festival. She will also be seen in The Crew alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

Kareena also has the action film Singham Again, helmed by Rohit Shetty. Singham Again also stars Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. It is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise and the film is all set to hit theatres on Independence Day 2024.

Singham was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by Singham Returns in 2014. Both projects were declared box office hits.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place