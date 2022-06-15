Kareena Kapoor carries son Jehangir Ali Khan in her arms; excited school kids wave at them. Watch

Kareena Kapoor was photographed with her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan on her latest outing. Kareena carried Jeh in her arms as they stepped out of their house on Wednesday. She also gave him a kiss as they walked towards their car. Jeh's nanny could also be seen walking behind them. As Kareena left with Jeh in her car, she was greeted by some young fans. Also Read| Kareena Kapoor shares video of Kate Middleton struggling to control Prince Louis, says she 'knows the feeling'

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Kareena was seen leaving her house in a casual blue shirt and trousers, while Jeh was in a striped T-shirt and a pair of shorts. The video also showed young children in school uniforms, who were smiling and waving at Kareena and Jeh, as the mother-daughter sat inside the care. Fans called the video 'cute' and left heart emojis in the comments section of the post.

Kareena is filming Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion of Suspect X, which will mark her OTT debut. Sharing a picture from the sets on Instagram Stories on Tuesday, she wrote, "Aaj Ka Mood (Today's mood)," adding a star emoticon.

Jeh had also accompanied Kareena when she filmed the project in West Bengal in May. The actor had called Jeh her 'best man' as she shared a picture in which she was making funny faces to keep him entertained, while she got her make-up done.

Apart from working on the Netflix series, which also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat, Kareena is awaiting the release of Laal Singh Chaddha – her upcoming film with actor Aamir Khan. The movie, which is a remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump (1994), is scheduled for theatrical release on August 11.

Kareena had previously said that her son Jehangir was also a part of Laal Singh Chaddha in a way because she was pregnant with him when she filmed it. She wrote on Instagram, “A pandemic, two lockdowns, and a baby later... one of my most special films... also because my Jeh baba is very much a part of it (in my tummy). Thank you Advait and Aamir for having not just me but the both of us in it... it's something I will cherish forever." Jehangir was born on February 21, 2021.

