Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Imran Khan, Shraddha Kapoor as Suits cast in unmissable AI-generated video. Watch

A new video by an AI artist imagines if the popular American legal drama Suit was created in Bollywood, which actors would make up the lead cast. Spotted on artist Karan Shetty's Instagram account, the AI-generated video depicts Hrithik Roshan as Gabriel Macht's Suits character, Harvey Specter. Kareena Kapoor looks glamorous as Donna Paulsen, played by Sarah Rafferty. Also read: Suits cast reunites for Super Bowl commercial, guess who's missing and why Hrithik Roshan, Imran Khan and Kareena Kapoor imagined as Suits cast in new video.

Shraddha Kapoor in Meghan Markle's Suits role

Apart from Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik, also seen in the AI-generated video are Imran Khan as Patrick J Adams's Michael Ross, and Shraddha Kapoor as Meghan Markle's Suits character, Rachel Zane. Boman Irani is seen as an on-point Louis Litt, originally played by actor Rick Hoffman.

Sharing the clip on Instagram recently, Karan Shetty, wrote, “What if Suits was made in Bollywood. Made with deepfakes. What would be your fan cast? Which movie should I add to Bollywood next? Comment below! Which movie/series would you like to see next?”

Reactions to desi Suits cast: ‘Mike should be Ranbir’

Reacting to the Suit's inspired video, an Instagram user, did not seem to like Kareena as Donna, and wrote, "Okay Louis and Harvey are pretty good, Rachel is okay... Donna ain't donna-ing for me, and Imran is not Mike!?!" Another said, "Kareena as Donna – no way."

Donna is Harvey's trusted secretary (she knows everything) and close friend on Suits and she is a fan-favourite and certified scene stealer. She has a tremendous character arc over the show's nine seasons and is known for her wit, intelligence, and loyalty.

"Everything is perfect except just one correction – Mike should have been Ranbir Kapoor," wrote a fan about the Patrick J Adams character Imran Khan was seen in, in the AI-generated video. Some liked Hrithik and Boman's Suits avatar. One wrote, “Hrithik Roshan with his speech will be perfect as Harvey Specter, and Louis Litt is perfect.”

From left: Patrick J Adams, Meghan Markle, Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty and Gabriel Macht at an event. (File Photo)

About Suits

Suits, which also featured Gina Torres, Amanda Schull, Dulé Hill and Katherine Heigl, aired from 2011 to 2019, before it made its way to streaming. It's been years since Suits ended, but it's still as popular as ever.

The show follows Mike Ross, who has a photographic memory. His skills impress lawyer Harvey Specter so much that he asks Mike to join his law firm. Despite Mike not having any background in law, he joins Harvey's team, and they go on to become powerful allies.

While the series primarily focuses on their partnership and legal cases, it also follows the personal lives of Mike, Harvey, and their colleagues, including Rachel Zane, played by Meghan Markle before she joined the royal family; she married Prince Harry in May 2018.

