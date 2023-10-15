Kareena Kapoor on her infamous catfight with Priyanka Chopra: 'I think maybe we all had that energy'

Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra acted together for the first time in the Akshay Kumar starrer-Aitraaz way back in 2004. After the release, rumours of their catfight began emerging and it was reported that things escalated, while they were doing a concert together in Antwerp, Belgium. Now, in an interview with Mid-Day, Kareena, who has also appeared with Priyanka on an episode of Koffee With Karan (KWK) in 2019, has responded if she had a 'huge fight' with Priyanka and it 'almost came to blows'. Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra leave the past behind, take to the Koffee With Karan couch

Kareena denies catfight with Priyanka

Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra on an episode of Koffee With Karan season 6.

When asked about her alleged infamous catfight with Priyanka Chopra in Antwerp, Kareena said, “No, no, no, all rubbish. I was like, ‘What is going on?’ But I think maybe we all had that energy – you know, some sort of thing, where we were all wanting to prove ourselves.”

On Bollywood catfights

When asked about the competitive nature of the industry, where the media often pitted actors against each other, Kareena opened up about the catfights that were reported in the '90s and early 2000s.

She said, "Oh God! The ’90s were full of it (catfights), the ’90s started, and in 2000, everyone was having a catfight. Kuch bhi bol do (You say anything) and catfight. Today, I mean, you don’t even hear those things, you know. Who knows? It must be happening as a thought, but things are a little different and more chilled out (now)."

Kareena also shared her thoughts on her twenties and said that, when she looks back, she feels she was ‘constantly just rushing’ and wanting ‘to just prove herself’. The actor said she wanted to ‘be the best’.

Kareena, Priyanka dissed each other KWK

In an episode from the show’s third season, Kareena was seen mocking Priyanka Chopra for her accent. When host Karan Johar asked her what she would like to ask Priyanka, Kareena had said, "I wonder where Priyanka got her accent from."

In another episode of Koffee With Karan season 3, Priyanka had even addressed Kareena's remark about her accent. In response to Kareena's ‘question’, Priyanka had said, “I think it's the same place that her boyfriend (now husband Saif Ali Khan) gets it from.” Putting an end to their ‘tiff’ with each other, Priyanka and Kareena appeared together in Koffee With Karan season 6.

