Kareena Kapoor is proud of ‘mera beta’ Jehangir Ali Khan as he makes a mess during colouring session. See here

Actor Kareena Kapoor on Tuesday gave a glimpse of the 'morning mess' made by her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan. Taking to Instagram Stories, Kareena shared a picture in which Jehangir Ali Khan, also called Jeh, is seen sitting on a colourful alphabet-theme mat. He has his back to the camera. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor stuns in black dress; sister Karisma Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor reacts: 'Looking amazing bebo'. See pics)

In the photo, Jeh sat with a red crayon in his hand as he looked at the papers in front of him. The papers were filled with red criss-cross lines done by the child. Jeh wore a red outfit over a blue T-shirt. Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, "Morning mess (red heart emojis). Mera beta (my son) (red heart emoji)."

Jeh is the son of Kareena and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan. He was born in February last year while his older brother Taimur Ali Khan was born in 2016. Saif and Kareena tied the knot in October 2012.

Kareena shared a picture.

Recently, Kareena and her two sons--Taimur and Jeh, her sister-actor Karisma Kapoor, and her two children---Samaira Kapoor and Kiaan Kapoor, travelled to the Maldives for a short vacation. Sharing a picture from the island nation on Instagram, Kareena wrote, "Spring Break 2022 @therealkarismakapoor @thesamairakapur #Kiaan #TimTim #JehBaba."

The holiday coincided with Holi and Kareena shared a picture with Jeh as the mother-son duo built a sandcastle. She wrote, "On Holi we build sandcastles. Happy Holi!"

Kareena regularly shares posts on Instagram featuring herself. Recently, she posted her photos in which she wore a black jumpsuit with a criss-cross back design, smokey eye makeup with glossy lips, and kept her hair loose. She accessorized the outfit with golden hoop earrings and a golden wristwatch. She wrote, "United Nations Young Changemakers Conclave. @youngchangemakersconclave." Reacting to the post, Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Looking amazing Bebo." Ekta Kapoor also commented, "How are you looking this good n this thin sooooooooopeerrrrbbbbbbbbbbb."

Meanwhile, Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha, alongside Aamir Khan. Apart from this, she will also be making her OTT debut soon with Sujoy Ghosh's untitled next.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON