Kareena Kapoor stuns in black dress; sister Karisma Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor reacts: 'Looking amazing bebo'. See pics

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared pictures of herself wearing a black outfit on Instagram. Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan, her sister Karisma Kapoor and other reacted to the pictures. She was all dressed up for a spc. (Also Read: Kareena Kapoor parties with BFFs Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Manish Malhotra: ‘Nights like these’. See pics)

Sharing the pictures, Kareena said, “United Nations Young Changemakers Conclave. @youngchangemakersconclave.” For the event, Kareena wore a black jumpsuit and paired it with golden earrings.

Saba commented, “Stunning.” Karisma dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar wrote “Looking lovely” and Sonam Kapoor wrote, “Looking amazing Bebo." Neha Dhupia commented with fire emojis.

One fan commented, “Bebo you look so pretty/” another one said, “Kya khoobsurat photo hai (These pictures are so pretty).” While one person wrote a line from her song “Bebo mein Bebo, dil mera le lo," many others dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Earlier this year, Kareena announced her OTT debut. She is set to feature in a Netflix film, to be directed by filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh. The untitled murder mystery is based on 2005 Japanese bestseller The Devotion of Suspect X and will also star Jaideep Ahlawat of Paatal Lok and Vijay Varma of Gully Boy fame. (Also Read: Kareena Kapoor sends 'big hug' to sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan after she compliments her 'bhabs'. See post)

Kareena is also awaiting the release of her much-delayed film, Laal Singh Chaddha. She stars opposite Aamir Khan, who steps into the shoes of Tom Hanks in the official remake of his film Forrest Gump. The film will hit the theatres on August 11, 2022.

