Kareena Kapoor sends 'big hug' to sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan after she compliments her 'bhabs'. See post

Actor Kareena Kapoor has responded to her sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan after she complimented her. Saba is the sister of Kareena's husband, actor Saif Ali Khan. Taking to Instagram, Kareena recently shared a post as she did yoga. Kareena wore a sports bra with black and white tights and tied her hair up. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor and her crew feast on biryani, plan to eat moong dal halwa next, Rakhi Sawant says ‘mujhe bhi do’. Watch)

In the video, Kareena was seen exercising at her Mumbai home on the floor. She captioned her post, "When your yoga instructor follows you on Instagram, you know it's time to say bye to the biryani and halwa #UntilWeMeetAgain #Reels #ReelItFeelIt #Friday #Yoga @anshukayoga."

Reacting to the post, Saba Ali Khan commented, "Biryani ..didn't bombard the Hotness ... nor the Halwa! You look fab on Friday n all week too ....Bhabs (sister-in-law)." Kareena responded, "@sabapataudi big hug (black heart emojis)."

Recently, Kareena had posted videos on Instagram as she enjoyed halwa (Indian dessert) and biryani during her shoot with her team. Earlier this week, Kareena shared a video where she was seen enjoying biryani while discussing desserts with her team. She had captioned her post, "Monday blues biryani... Already planning tomorrow's dessert...#Reels #ReelItFeelIt #Biryani."

A day later she posted the clip of the dessert that she brought to the sets. She wrote, "As promised... halwa it is. #Reels #ReelItFeelIt #Dessert."

Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The film will release in theatres across the world on August 11. Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of 1994 Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump, featuring Tom Hanks.

The Hindi version is adapted by actor Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan. Laal Singh Chaddha also features Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya, among others. It is backed by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions.

Apart from this, she has also announced her OTT debut in a Sujoy Ghosh directorial with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Verma, which will stream on Netflix.

