Kareena Kapoor looks PHAT (pretty, hot and tempting) in a swimsuit as she enjoys beach vacation. See pics

Actor Kareena Kapoor is currently enjoying a summer vacation with her family in London. The actor has been sharing pictures and snippets from her day out. In her latest post on Instagram, Kareena showed her fans how to serve a beach body in a swimsuit. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor holds Jeh's hand as Saif Ali Khan leads the way to lunch in London. Watch) Kareena Kapoor shared a series of pictures in a swimsuit.

Kareena's vacay pics

Kareena flaunted her toned body as she posed in a swimsuit, which was nude with black stripes, in the new set of pictures. She kept her hair untied and wore a pair of black sunglasses to complete the look. The last picture in the carousel was a selfie taken by Kareena on the beach. Sharing the uber-cool pictures on her Instagram, Kareena wrote in the caption: “Learn to get candid on the beach from me baby.”

Check out the post here:

Fan reactions

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who has designed several outfits for the actor in her decades-long career, commented with fire emoticons. Reacting to the pictures, several fans posted in the comments. One said, “face card body card never declines.” A second fan said, “Alexa play ‘chaliya chaliya’” referring to her iconic track from the film Tashan, in which she had flaunted a green bikini with size zero figure. A comment read, “You have always been THAT girl.”

Kareena recently clocked 25 years in Hindi cinema, as her debut film Refugee released in the year 2000. She was last seen in Singham Again. Kareena will soon collaborate with Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran for the first time in Daayra. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film will explore the dark subjects of crime and justice, delving into topical and unsettling societal truths. It is currently in pre-production and co-written by Meghna, Yash Keswani, and Sima Agarwal.