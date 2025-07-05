Kareena Kapoor holds Jeh's hand as Saif Ali Khan leads the way to lunch in London. Watch

Actor Kareena Kapoor is currently enjoying a summer vacation with her family in London. A video that has surfaced on social media shows the actor strolling through the city's streets and enjoying the food scene alongside her husband Saif Ali Khan and their sons Taimur and Jeh. Also read: Kareena Kapoor opens up about why Taimur and Jeh are irritated with her these days Last week, Kareena Kapoor was spotted at the Mumbai airport with her family as they departed for their summer holiday getaway.

Kareena Kapoor's family fun in London

Several videos showcasing Kareena enjoying quality time with her family in London have surfaced on social media. The clips feature the actor exploring the city's streets, specifically in the vibrant Chinatown area.

In one of the videos, Kareena is spotted standing outside a restaurant in London's Chinatown area. She is seen in a casual attire. Kareena is dressed in striped pants paired with a white T-shirt, her hair tied up in a ponytail, and a sling bag slung across her chest.

Kareena is seen holding hands with her little son Jeh, who is dressed in a green T-shirt and beige shorts, as they stand together outside the restaurant. Taimur is seen talking to his mother. He is seen in grey shorts and a white T-shirt. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is spotted entering the restaurant, dressed in a casual ensemble of jeans and a blue shirt. In another video, Kareena is seen entering the restaurant.

Kareena and Saif's relationship

After dating for a couple of years, Kareena and Saif got married in 2012. The couple, affectionately known as Saifeena by fans, first met on the sets of Tashan in 2008, and their chemistry soon blossomed into a relationship. They welcomed their first child, Taimur Ali Khan, in 2016. Four years later, their second son, Jehangir Ali Khan (Jeh), was born in 2021. Kareena keeps sharing special moments with her family on her social media handles.

Kareena's upcoming projects

Kareena will soon collaborate with Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran for the first time in Daayra. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film will explore the dark subjects of crime and justice, delving into topical and unsettling societal truths. It is currently in pre-production and co-written by Meghna, Yash Keswani, and Sima Agarwal.