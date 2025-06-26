Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
Kareena Kapoor opens up about why Taimur and Jeh are irritated with her these days

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Written by Ritika Kumar
Jun 26, 2025 08:58 PM IST

During a chat with Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor shared insights into her life as a working mother.

Kareena Kapoor recently opened up candidly during a conversation with Vicky Kaushal about the challenges of being a working mother and how her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, steps into his role as the ever-fun “hands-on” dad. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor opens up about her equation with Sanjay Leela Bhansali: 'It is love and war between us')

Kareena Kapoor with Saif Ali Khan and kids.
Kareena Kapoor with Saif Ali Khan and kids.

Kareena opens about being a working mom

In a conversation hosted by The Hollywood Reporter India, Vicky asked Kareena how her children handle her being away for shoots. 

"It gets tough. This year, Saif went out and shot for two films, so they were used to Mumma being home. Now, if I go to shoot—like for a couple of days, when I’m shooting for ads, 10–15 days a month—they’re constantly irritated. They’re always like, ‘Where is Amma?’,” Kareena said. 

“They love it when Saif is there, because Saif is such a lovely father, and he is a hands-on father. Also, they get extra TV time when he is around. My elder one loves to play guitar and drums with Saif. When I am not around, they always get extra TV time. The father always spoils them; otherwise, I am always like ‘Go to bed’,” she added.

Kareena and Saif's relationship

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot in 2012. The power couple, often called ‘Saifeena’ by fans, first met on the sets of Tashan in 2008, and their chemistry soon blossomed into a relationship. They welcomed their first child, Taimur Ali Khan, in 2016. Four years later, their second son, Jehangir Ali Khan (Jeh), was born in 2021.

Kareena's upcoming projects

Kareena will collaborate with Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran for the first time in Daayra. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film will explore the dark subjects of crime and justice, delving into topical and unsettling societal truths. It is currently in pre-production and co-written by Meghna, Yash Keswani, and Sima Agarwal.

