Kareena Kapoor opens up about her equation with Sanjay Leela Bhansali: 'It is love and war between us'

Kareena Kapoor Khan has never shied away from speaking her mind. In a recent interview, the actor offered an honest take on her relationship with celebrated filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Describing their equation as both endearing and complicated, Kareena said, “It is love and war between him and I.” (Also read: Karisma Kapoor smiles with Saif Ali Khan in unseen pic in sombre birthday wish from Kareena: ‘It’s been a tough year’) Kareena Kapoor opened about her eqaution with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali in a recent interview

Kareena talks about Sanjay Leela Bhansali

The candid remark sheds light on a long-standing and often talked-about dynamic between the actor and the director. Though the two have yet to collaborate on a full-fledged project, their professional history is filled with near-misses and creative differences, most notably Kareena’s exit from Sanjay’s Devdas, a role that eventually went to Aishwarya Rai. Kareena was also supposed to collaborate with the filmmaker on Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, but that could not materialise as well.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kareena spoke with actor Vicky Kaushal one-on-one. The duo discussed Vicky's latest project, Love & War, with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

"I am waiting to see you in the Bhansali film. Of course, he is the Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and love and war is actually me and Sanjay. You can tell him that. He will understand. We have love and war," Kareena said.

Vicky laughed and asked Kareena what the status is currently, whether it is love or war. Kareena said, "We are always fluctuating," and laughed.

About Love and War

Love & War is an upcoming epic romantic drama directed by the acclaimed filmmaker known for his grand storytelling and visual opulence. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles and is set to explore themes of passion, conflict, and sacrifice. Scheduled for release early 2026, Love & War marks Sanjay’s return to romance after the Netflix series Heeramandi.