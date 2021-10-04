Kareena Kapoor makes Soha Ali Khan's chicken washing story public in special birthday post. See here

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kunal Kemmu, among others, took to social media on Monday to wish Soha Ali Khan a happy birthday. Soha, the sister of actor Saif Ali Khan, turned 43 on October 4.

Kareena took to Instagram to share a picture from Soha and Kunal's wedding, and wrote in her caption, “From the time I went for my first holiday with her in Maldives, where I watched her wash her chicken in a glass of water (to remove the spice) and then just casually eat it... I knew she was one cool woman! And... it has been a pleasure knowing you ever since @sakpataudi. Happy birthday, sister-in-law lots of love always. P.S. I think we all look great in this picture and that's why it's on the gram now.” +

Kunal posted a series of pictures of him and Soha together, and wrote in his caption, “Happy Birthday my sunshine.” Soha's sister, Saba Ali Khan, also shared two pictures with her, and wrote, “HAAPPY Birthday ... my darling sister. May you always shine and I am SO proud of You! It doesn't matter what angle we get ‘right’... I will always have your back! Love you .... #alwaysandforever.”

Soha recently organised a birthday party for her daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, who turned four last month. She also congratulated actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi for their perfect timing in welcoming their second child – a son – a day before her birthday. “Congratulations @nehadhupia @angadbedi - and well done for timing it perfectly between birthdays!! lots of love and blessings always!!” she wrote in a post.