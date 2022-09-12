Kareena Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor feast on desi meal; pose for a selfie as they shoot new project together. See pics

Kareena Kapoor appeared to have a gala time as she filmed for a project with her aunt Neetu Kapoor. The actor took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her experience of working with 'family.' The pictures also revealed that Kareena and Neetu enjoyed a wholesome meal as they shot together for the project. Also Read| Kareena Kapoor and her crew feast on biryani, plan to eat moong dal halwa next

Kareena shared the pictures on her Instagram Stories on Monday. She posted a selfie in which she and Neetu Kapoor flashed their picture-perfect smiles, and captioned it, "When you shoot with family," tagging Neetu. She shared another picture in which someone clicked them as they were posing for a selfie together. Kareena captioned it, "This shot is more important than the asli (real) shot..." adding a heart emoji and laughing emojis. Both the actors were wearing kurtis for the filming, which they paired with oxidised accessories.

Kareena shared one more picture in which the two of them were seen in different attire. Make-up artist Mickey Contractor was also in the photograph. The three of them were seen feasting on an elaborate spread of desi food. Kareena captioned the image, "And then of course the food."

Kareena Kapoor shares pictures with Neetu Kapoor from a set.

Neetu also reposted the pictures on her Instagram Stories. Reacting to their selfie, the actor wrote, "Loveee her." Neither of the two revealed any details about the project they were filming together.

Kareena was last seen on the screen in Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, which released in theatres on August 11 but failed to perform at the box office. She will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X, marking her OTT debut. Neetu was last seen in JugJugg Jeeyo, alongside Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani among others. The film was a moderate success after its release in theatres on June 24.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON