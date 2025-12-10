Kareena Kapoor once admitted being crazy about Akshaye Khanna, called him perfect Hollywood material: ‘He is so cute’

Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna has become the talk of the town with his performance in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar. Fans have been obsessing over him and his viral entry dance to Fa9la in the film. Amid this, an old video of Kareena Kapoor has surfaced online, in which she admitted being mad about Akshaye after watching Himalaya Putra and quipped that he is the right person to go to Hollywood. Kareena Kapoor and Akshaye Khanna's still from Hulchul.

When Kareena Kapoor admitted being crazy about Akshaye Khanna

During the promotions of Hulchul in 2004, Kareena spoke about enjoying working with Akshaye in the film and added, “I have watched Himalay Putra at least 20 times because at that time I was in school and Akshaye Khanna was the latest heartthrob. Toh ladkiyan unke peeche pagal thi and usmein main bhi thi (Girls were crazy about him, and one of them was me too). It was like ‘Akshaye Khanna I am a bachelor, I am a bachelor, My God Akshaye Khanna’, so it was like that. So I have always liked Akshaye.”

She added, “He is so cute, adorable and such a good human being. He is such a wonderful actor; he is the right person to go to Hollywood because his performances are mind-blowing.”

About Hulchul

The romantic comedy directed by Priyadarshan was a remake of the 1991 Malayalam film Godfather. The film featured an ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Kareena Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal, Arbaaz Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Farha Naaz and Laxmi. The story revolves around two feuding families and a fake-love-turned-real romance between Jai (Akshaye Khanna) and Anjali (Kareena Kapoor). What begins as a revenge plan quickly spirals into a series of hilarious misunderstandings. Over the years, the film has achieved a cult following.

Akshaye Khanna’s recent films

Akshaye began the year playing Emperor Aurangzeb in Chhaava opposite Vicky Kaushal. The film broke records at the box office and emerged as the second-highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, collecting ₹807.91 crore worldwide. Now, he has once again become the talk of the town with his villainous turn as Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar. Many believe he overshadowed the protagonist Ranveer Singh in the film. Social media is abuzz, obsessing over his entry to Flipperachi’s song Fa9la and praising his performance as the brutal and fierce antagonist. The film is going strong at the box office and has collected ₹193 crore worldwide so far. The film, which also stars Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Sanjay Dutt in key roles, is emerging as a success.

Akshaye Khanna and Kareena Kapoor’s upcoming films

Akshaye will next be seen in Prasanth Varma’s Mahakali, in which he plays Shukracharya. His look went viral as soon as it was unveiled, and fans are eagerly waiting to see his performance.

Kareena, meanwhile, will be seen next in Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role and is currently under production. It is expected to release in 2026.