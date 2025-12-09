Arjun Rampal celebrates Dhurandhar’s success, praises co-stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna and others

Actor Arjun Rampal on Monday, December 8, shared a heartfelt note on social media expressing gratitude over the positive response to Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar. Released on December 5, the spy action thriller has minted ₹152 crore globally in its opening weekend. Arjun essays the role of ISI officer, Major Iqbal, in the film. Arjun Rampal in Dhurandhar.(Instagram/rampal72)

Arjun Rampal opens up on Dhurandhar's success

"Ladies & Gentlemen, we were not ready for this," Arjun said in a lengthy post on Instagram, while sharing several behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of the film. The 53-year-old has thanked fans for the "incredible love, support and acceptance you have given". He stated that the film is a "vision and passion of one man, my Boiya (Kashmiri for brother) @adityadharfilms".

Arjun said that the day he was narrated the story, he realised the importance of the film that Dhar wanted to make, adding that its story unfolded "in the uniquest narrative style." "The level of research, the depth in all characters, the creation of each character from their look to their attitudes. You surprised, kept surprising. But most importantly you soaked up all the pressure while filming and never had a bad day. Thank you Boiya. Love you," he added.

Later on, he praised cinematographer Vikash Nowlakha, saying that he is the man "whose lens I would give anything to be captured by". "You are poetically brutal. Can’t wait to do more," he added. Also, he thanked Ojas Gautam for "hours you spent with me prepping for Maj Iqbal."

He added, "Your future is brighter than all the stars."

Also Read: Slain Pak cop Chaudhary Aslam's wife unhappy with his description in Dhurandhar, plans legal action against 'propaganda'

Dhurandhar, inspired by real events from Pakistan’s Lyari, features Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi among others. In his post, Arjun also thanked his co-stars for their performances. "#akshaykhanna you owned it. Ruled it. Hit it out of the park. More power to you," he wrote.

He further called Madhavan "pure genius," adding that he "can’t wait to do scenes" with him in future. "@duttsanjay you know I love you. Thank you for just being you. Big Jappi. @therakeshbedi Mazza agaya brother. What a full circle. @saraarjunn congratulations 🥂 onwards and upwards. To the beast, the wrath of God. @ranveersingh Hamza. Man it was a beautiful journey to watch your focus, determination, mad methods, to stay in character. You were unabashed, fearless and endearing. Thank u for the ice baths. The last dance belongs to me. Love you," he wrote. Concluding his post, Arjun said, "I know this is long, kya kare baddi picture hain (what to do, it is a big film). All I can say is welcome to the cult."

Also Read: Who was Rehman Dakait? Gangster played by Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar killed mother, played football with severed heads

All about Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar has been receiving rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. The movie is spy thriller and is is inspired by the real-life incidents, geopolitical conflicts, and covert operations of India's intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) with local gangs and crime syndicates in the Lyari area of Karachi, Pakistan.