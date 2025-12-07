Does Dhurandhar’s Ranveer Singh have a connection to Vicky Kaushal’s Uri? Video makes fans say ‘Aditya Dhar universe’

Back in 2019, filmmaker Aditya Dhar made his directorial debut with Uri: The Surgical Strike . Starring Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam, the war action film left a lasting impact on audiences. So much so that when it was announced Aditya is joining forces with Ranveer Singh for his second directorial, fans knew the result would be something powerful. Well, their film Dhurandhar exceeded all expectations on release this week. Ranveer and Akshaye Khanna, especially, won audiences over with their versatile performances. And now, fans believe they have found a connection, an easter-egg, between the two Aditya Dhar films! Beware: Spoiler ahead.

At the trailer launch of Dhurandhar , Arjun Rampal accidentally revealed Ranveer Singh’s character’s name — Hamza. Now, those who have seen the film in theatres this weekend already know that Ranveer’s undercover name is Hamza. But at the end of Dhurandhar it is revealed that his real name is Jaskirat Singh Rangi. Well, a scene from Uri: The Surgical Strike is now going viral alongside Ranveer’s intro as Jaskirat. In this scene, Kirti Kulhari as Flight Lieutenant Seerat Kaur, Indian Air Force tells Vicky Kaushal about her husband, who was named Jaskirat Singh Rangi. Kirti aka Seerat says, “Husband the. Captain Jaskirat Singh Rangi. Naushera sector ke ambush mein shaheed hue the.”

Well, some netizens are pleasantly surprised and are now lauding Aditya Dhar. One such fan stated, “Aditya Dhar universe❤️,” whereas another wrote, “Aditya Dhar could've made a cinematic universe, why didn't he.” A comment read, “Spy Universe in making,” while another fan theory said, “It can be a fantastic crossover. Post 2008 attack, after serving undercover for few years & achieving objectives in Pakistan, he comes back and joins the army. Marries Kirti who is from army background too. And gets martyrdom in Naushera during an Ops (timeline 2008 to 2016) 🙌.” But many other netizens believe this connection is impossible, and perhaps the name is just a reference. A netizen explained, “There won’t be any connection because factually it doesn’t justify itself on the scale of timeline in both the movies. The dates are mismatched even if we try to justify the backstory somehow. This is just a name reference and nothing else. But you are still welcome to draw your own parallels,” whereas another wrote, “Nahi match hoga bhai Yeh Universe kyuki yeh Real life incidents inspired hai. And yeh Jis rangi ki baat kar rahi hai woh Army mei the and jo dhurandhar mei hai wooh criminal bataya hai.(Acc. To movie) And yeh 2017 mei hua tha jab dhurandhar Pakistan mei hoga maybe.”

Well, we will get all answers when Dhurandhar 2 releases on March 19, 2026.