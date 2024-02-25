Kareena Kapoor opens up about her mental health: 'Fame, money, career, husband, kids, everything falls short if...'

Kareena Kapoor often opens up about her motherhood journey as well as her life with Saif Ali Khan and their sons Jeh and Taimur. Now, at an ABP summit recently, Kareena spoke about balancing motherhood and her professional life, the equation with Saif and more. The actor also spoke in detail about the importance of 'mental strength and mental happiness' as she opened up about having it all – a successful career, fame, beautiful family. Also read: Kareena Kapoor reveals feeling guilty after she couldn't attend Jeh's 1st concert Kareena Kapoor with actor-husband Saif Ali Khan. They share two kids -- Taimur and Jeh. (File Photo)

Kareena on what women must ‘preserve’

Kareena Kapoor said, "I think women, every human can have it all – men, women, everybody. But I think what I have, what I count most important amongst all these things, is that I'm happy. And happiness is something that I have because my happiness is my mental stability. And fame, money, career husband, kids, everything falls short if that mental strength and mental happiness is not there. So for me, that is the most important thing that a woman should preserve. Self preservation leads to happiness."

'Most people assume that I am either Geet or Poo'

When asked about a side of Kareena that no one knows, the actor said, "Like I said some things should be preserved, should be kept a little bit for the unknown. So that feeling of okay, do we really know her or most people assume that I am either Geet or Poo (her characters from Jab We Met and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham) and I made them believe that could be a possibility. You know, I've made them believe that that could be a possibility but there is a side to me that I like to keep a little private. I think that somewhere, it keeps my, like I said mental health, my mental stability because I think if everything is just left for the known and you know, for judgment, I don't know how we'll survive as actors."

Kareena is gearing up for the release of Crew, co-starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The actor made her OTT debut with the 2023 Netflix film Jaane Jaan. She also backed her 2023 film Buckingham Murders as a producer. Directed by Hansal Mehta, it featured Kareena as a detective.

