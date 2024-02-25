 Kareena on her mental health: 'Husband, kids, everything falls short if...' | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor opens up about her mental health: 'Fame, money, career, husband, kids, everything falls short if...'

Kareena Kapoor opens up about her mental health: 'Fame, money, career, husband, kids, everything falls short if...'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 25, 2024 01:12 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor spoke about the ‘most important thing’ to her as she opened up about how crucial being mentally ‘happy and stable’ was for her.

Kareena Kapoor often opens up about her motherhood journey as well as her life with Saif Ali Khan and their sons Jeh and Taimur. Now, at an ABP summit recently, Kareena spoke about balancing motherhood and her professional life, the equation with Saif and more. The actor also spoke in detail about the importance of 'mental strength and mental happiness' as she opened up about having it all – a successful career, fame, beautiful family. Also read: Kareena Kapoor reveals feeling guilty after she couldn't attend Jeh's 1st concert

Kareena Kapoor with actor-husband Saif Ali Khan. They share two kids -- Taimur and Jeh. (File Photo)
Kareena Kapoor with actor-husband Saif Ali Khan. They share two kids -- Taimur and Jeh. (File Photo)

Kareena on what women must ‘preserve’

Kareena Kapoor said, "I think women, every human can have it all – men, women, everybody. But I think what I have, what I count most important amongst all these things, is that I'm happy. And happiness is something that I have because my happiness is my mental stability. And fame, money, career husband, kids, everything falls short if that mental strength and mental happiness is not there. So for me, that is the most important thing that a woman should preserve. Self preservation leads to happiness."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

'Most people assume that I am either Geet or Poo'

When asked about a side of Kareena that no one knows, the actor said, "Like I said some things should be preserved, should be kept a little bit for the unknown. So that feeling of okay, do we really know her or most people assume that I am either Geet or Poo (her characters from Jab We Met and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham) and I made them believe that could be a possibility. You know, I've made them believe that that could be a possibility but there is a side to me that I like to keep a little private. I think that somewhere, it keeps my, like I said mental health, my mental stability because I think if everything is just left for the known and you know, for judgment, I don't know how we'll survive as actors."

Kareena is gearing up for the release of Crew, co-starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The actor made her OTT debut with the 2023 Netflix film Jaane Jaan. She also backed her 2023 film Buckingham Murders as a producer. Directed by Hansal Mehta, it featured Kareena as a detective.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On