Kareena Kapoor reveals feeling guilty after she couldn't attend Jeh's 1st concert: 'Have to convince yourself it's okay'

Actor Kareena Kapoor has spoken about experiencing ‘a lot of guilt’ when she couldn't be there for her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan, aka Jeh's first concert. Speaking at the ABP Network’s Ideas of India Summit, Kareena added that it is for her joy she needs ‘to be there’ to see what Jeh does. Kareena shared she doesn't know if Jeh will remember it. (Also Read | Jeh turns 3! Mamu Ranbir Kapoor brings Raha to the party, Kareena Kapoor plays with Sonam Kapoor's son Vayu) Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Jeh at his birthday party in Mumbai recently.

Kareena on not attending Jeh's first concert

Talking about mom's guilt, Kareena said, "Of course like there was a lot of guilt that I couldn't be there for Jeh's first concert, but then I kind of tell myself that I know I will be there when he'll perform next year. And it's more for me at this age. You know, because he's he's three. It's it's my guilt! It's like I need to be there for my joy to see what he does because I don't know if he'll remember it. So I have to, you know, you have to talk to yourself, convince yourself saying that it's okay."

Kareena talks about Taimur understanding her work

"Because somewhere I feel that I can't live this guilt of 'I'm not going to be there at certain times' or 'at all times' and I'm not there 24 hours because being at work or being a working mother is something that I can't live without either. I don't know anything without that. I feel Taimur understands that when I say I'm going to work I'm going to shooting. I also feel it's a healthy atmosphere for him to see that his mother as well as his father go to work, they take turns and who's probably going to be there at home. I think it will give him a lot of very balanced approach to, growing up and knowing how to respect a woman a lot more," she added.

About Kareena's family

Kareena married actor Saif Ali Khan on October 16, 2012. The two worked together in LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan that they fell in love with each other. In 2016, the two became parents to their son Taimur Ali Khan, and in February 2021, they welcomed Jehangir Ali Khan.

Kareena's upcoming films

Kareena will be next seen in The Crew alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh. She also has Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles.

