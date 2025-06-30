‘Still struggling’ Kareena Kapoor talks about Saif Ali Khan attack for the first time: ‘It's common in US, not Mumbai'

Kareena Kapoor opens up

During a session at We The Women, Kareena spoke about the stabbing incident for the first time. Kareena said, “I am still kind of struggling with what it does to see someone there in your child's room. In Mumbai, you never really hear about such incidents. It is very common in the US. In Mumbai, we have never really heard about such incidents. We have still not come to terms 100 per cent. At least I haven't. I was very anxious for the first couple of months. It was very difficult to sleep and get back to the person with that kind of normalcy”.

She was asked about her way of dealing with the traumatic incident. Following which, Kareena said, “I don't want to live in that fear for my children because that's also wrong to put that stress onto them. So, it's been a tough journey to manoeuvre from fear and anxiety to balancing the fact that I am a mother and I am also a wife. It was a combination of so much understanding that this is what I have to kind of deal with. I am just happy and thank God that we are safe”.

Kareena shared a sweet reaction of her son, Jeh, who feels his father, Saif Ali Khan, is a ‘Batman or Iron Man’. She hopes her kids "will grow up being a different kind of resilient because they have kind of seen their father being attacked”. She added that they are definitely stronger as a unit.

About Saif Ali Khan’s attack

Saif was attacked in the early hours of January 16 at his home in Bandra in Mumbai, following which he was rushed to a hospital where he underwent spinal and plastic surgeries. The actor was discharged on January 21. The doctors at Lilavati Hospital said he was leaking spinal fluid when he arrived at the hospital. He underwent a five-hour surgery and was shifted to ICU after he reached there. A piece of the knife was taken out of the actor's body. The intruder was later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who entered his home with the intent to commit theft.