Kareena Kapoor pays tribute after Hollywood actor Raquel Welch dies at 82

Actor Kareena Kapoor paid her tribute to Hollywood actor Raquel Welch, who died on Wednesday after a brief illness, as confirmed by her agent. Raquel was a big screen star of the 1960s and ’70s, who rose to fame with movies including Fantastic Voyage, One Million Years BC, and Myra Breckinridge. She was 82. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor shares dad Randhir Kapoor's cutest pic with son Jeh as they pout just like her. See here)

Kareena took to Instagram Stories to pay her tribute to the actor and shared a picture of the late actor that was posted by a US magazine to remember her legacy. Raquel's breakout role as a star came with her character Cora in the 1966 sci-fi picture Fantastic Voyage, that also starred Stephen Boyd, Edmund O’Brien, Donald Pleasance and Arthur Kennedy. The film followed the adventures of a group of people who find themselves miniaturised along with a submarine and then injected into the bloodstream of an almost-assassinated scientist in a desire to save his life. All of them are in there for an hour before they return to real size. In One Million Years BC, which also released in the same year, the actor rose to overnight sensation when she emerged from the sea in a furry swimsuit. The film went on to win Academy Awards for its visual effects and for Art Direction/Set Decoration and has since became a cult classic.

Kareena Kapoor posted on her Instagram Story.

After a few successful offers, Raquel starred opposite Richard Chamberlain, Oliver Reed and Michael York in 1973 The Three Musketeers, for which she won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical. Never to shy away from speaking about pertinent issues about the time, Raquel also gained a lot of limelight for having sued MGM over being dumped from starring with actor Nick Nolte in the film Cannery Row. Her other appearances include Season 2 of Mork and Mindy, Right to Die, 1994’s Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult, the 1997 Seinfeld episode of The Summer of George, 2001’s Legally Blonde and the 2002 PBS series American Family.

In her 2010 memoir and self-help guide book named Raquel: Beyond the Cleavage, she wrote: "I've definitely used my body and sex appeal to advantage in my work, but always within limits."

Raquel Welch is survived by her son, Damon Welch, and daughter, Tahnee Welch.

