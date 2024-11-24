Kareena Kapoor performs 'didi duties' as cousin Aadar Jain's wedding festivities kick off. Watch

Kareena Kapoor sparkled the brightest at cousin Aadar Jain's roka ceremony on Saturday evening. She wore a blue-golden saree as she performed her sisterly duties. (Also read: Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani make first appearance after roka ceremony; Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma attend) Kareena Kapoor was the 'gorgeous cousin' at Aadar Jain's roka ceremony.

Videos shot by the paparazzi outside the roka venue in Bandra show Kareena waiting in a line with other members of the family, asking them if ‘we should go’. Soon, her aunt Rima Jain hands her a gift basket to take inside the house. More videos show Kareena helping her mom Babita get inside the house.

Reactions to Kareena's look

Fans were in awe of her gorgeous look. “She actually looks stunning bro,” wrote a fan. “Kareena looks so beautiful,” commented another. “Uffff stunning bebo,” commented another.

Kareena's saree was by Anita Dongre, worth about ₹1 lakh. She was styled by Lakshmi Lehr, who called the actor her ‘forever muse’.

Also attending Aadar Jain's roka with Alekha Advani were Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and other members of the 'Kapoor Khandaan'. Aadar is the son of late Raj Kapoor's youngest daughter Rima Jain. Kareena and Karisma are the daughter of Raj Kapoor's eldest son, Randhir Kapoor. Ranbir is late actor Rishi Kapoor's son.

Aadar and Alekha's roka

Bollywood actor Aadar Jain announced his engagement to Alekha Advani in September with a heartwarming proposal by the sea. Jain shared intimate pictures of the moment on Instagram, showing him going down on one knee, holding Advani's hand in a picturesque beach setting.

In the caption, he wrote, “My first crush, my best friend & now, my forever.” The post quickly garnered attention from his famous family, cousins sisters Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor, who expressed their joy in the comments.

Kareena Kapoor Khan excitedly wrote, "Yayyyyyyyy Mehendi laga ke rakhna...doli saja ke rakhna..."

Aadar Jain, the son of Reema Jain and Manoj Jain, previously dated actress Tara Sutaria.