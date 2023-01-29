Kareena Kapoor poses with friend at Mumbai home in unseen pics, smiles as Saif Ali Khan clicks selfie. See posts

Actor couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan posed with their friend in unseen pictures shared on Instagram. Taking to the social media platform on Saturday, Davi Bains Gill posted the photos clicked at the couple's Mumbai home. (Also Read | Taimur takes his turn to sit on ‘Abba’ Saif Ali Khan's lap in a private plane. See pics)

In the first post, Saif Ali Khan clicked a selfie as he smiled at the camera. Kareena posed standing behind Saif as she kept her hand on his shoulder. The photo also gave a glimpse inside their home where a small desk stood at the back on a carpeted floor. Davi also posed behind Saif as she smiled for the lens.

In the next photo, the trio stood on a balcony as Kareena clicked the selfie. Saif laughed as he rested his hand on Kareena's arm while she pouted. Davi smiled as she posed next to Saif. While Kareena wore a pink and white outfit and sported a no-makeup look, Saif was seen in a white kurta.

Davi captioned both the posts, "Visit with the Khans (red heart emoji) #indiafamily #friendsforever @kareenakapoorkhan." Reacting to the pictures, a fan said, "Kareena is the prettiest woman alive." Another person commented, "Gorgeous couple." "Saif Ali Khan big goofy but adorable smile," wrote another Instagram user.

Kareena and Saif have been married for almost 10 years. The two have worked together in LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan that they fell in love with each other. On October 16, 2012, the two tied the knot.

In 2016, the two became parents to son Taimur and in February 2021 they welcomed Jeh. Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Saif will be seen next in Om Raut's upcoming film Adipurush. Fans will see him portraying the role of Lankesh. The film, which will release on June 16, also stars Kriti Sanon and Prabhas in the lead roles. He was last seen in the action thriller film Vikram Vedha alongside Hrithik Roshan.

Kareena will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She also has a new film titled The Crew in the pipeline along with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. Rajesh Krishnan has come on board to helm the project. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film.

