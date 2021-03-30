Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor removes mask for paparazzi, but has one condition, watch
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor removes mask for paparazzi, but has one condition, watch

Kareena Kapoor was out and about on Tuesday, making her way for a shoot in Mumbai. The actor resumed work last week, after delivering her second son in February.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 01:51 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor poses for the paparazzi in Mumbai.(Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor might have returned to work but she is aware that the pandemic hasn't ended. The actor, who recently gave birth to her second son, was spotted heading for a shoot in Mumbai on Tuesday. Kareena, as always, posed for the paparazzi. However, she had a mask on.

The actor removed her mask only when the paparazzi maintained a certain distance. This isn't the first time that Kareena has urged the paparazzi to ensure social distancing. Last week, when she was returning from a shoot, Kareena had made a similar request.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Watch Karisma reveal why she couldn't be part of Henna: 'My chacha was hero!'

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul shower Ahan's girlfriend Tania with love on birthday

Dia Mirza shares ‘really special’ moments with husband Vaibhav, stepdaughter

Amitabh says he spent Holi 'sitting in silence' by himself, away from family

Kareena returned to work a little over a month after she and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son. Kareena worked through most of her pregnancy, recording her talk show and appearing in ads.

Speaking about it, Kareena told a leading daily in December, “No, there has never been any plan that I have to do this or that. It’s just that I have never been that kind of a person who would sit at home and say, ‘Now I want to put my feet up’. I am doing what I want to do. Working — whether it’s during my pregnancy or post-delivery — has been a point to just say that when has anyone ever said that pregnant women can’t work? In fact, the more active you are, the healthier the baby is and the happier the mother is. After delivery, too, once you feel fit enough, one should do what they feel like doing, and try to balance it out between giving time to the child as well as your work and yourself. I have always been very proud of being a working mother."

Also Read: Watch Karisma Kapoor reveal why she couldn't be part of Henna in this vintage clip: 'My chacha was hero!'

Kareena has several projects in the pipeline, including the Discovery+ show Star vs Food, in which celebrities cook a meal for their loved ones with the guidance of a Masterchef; and Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan. The actor has also signed Karan Johar's Takht but the project has been put on the backburner due to the ongoing pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kareena kapoor saif ali khan kareena kapoor son covid-19 covid 19 cases

Related Stories

bollywood

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Sharmila Together come together in Saba Ali Khan's Instagram tribute for Tiger Pataudi

PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 12:24 PM IST
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur, Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya enjoy a pool party with colours of Holi. See pics

PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 01:42 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021
Ajay Devgn
Shweta Tiwari
Covid-19 Update
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP