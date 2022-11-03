Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's son Jeh holds cousin Inaaya's hand in cute new pic; fans can't stop gushing over them

Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan shared a new picture featuring Saif’s son and Soha’s daughter posing together. The picture features young Jehangir (known as Jeh) cutely holding his cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s hand. Sharing the picture, Saba showered love upon them in the caption and fans did the same. Also read: Saba Ali Khan reunites with mom Sharmila Tagore after 3 years, shares unseen picture

The picture shows Inaaya--daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu--dressed in a pink frock, holding Jeh’s hand as both of them look away from the camera. The picture has been clicked in an indoor setting. Sharing the pic, Saba wrote, “Big Sis...I got you #jehjaan. Inni holding his hand....Is just the start of the journey the two embark on.... Big sister to her cousins. Mahsha'Allah.”

Jeh, who was born in February last year, is Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s younger son. He has an older brother named Taimur, who is 6. Inaaya is 5 years old. Reacting to the pic of the two cousins, one fan wrote, “They are the cutest ever.” Another fan commented, “They are absolutely gorgeous and love it.”

Saba often shares pictures of her nephews and nieces. Apart from Taimur and Jehangir, Saif has two other children with his first wife-actor Amrita Singh: Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sara Ali Khan is an actor while Ibrahim Ali Khan is making his debut as an assistant director soon. Reacting to how Saba often shares the kids’ pictures on her Instagram, one fan wrote, “I really admire and like the selfless love you have for your family...thats why a fan of you. And yes all these cute munchkins are your own, bcoz u love them the same way as any mother would do.”

Saif, Soha, and Saba are the children of late Indian cricket captain Mansoor Ali Khan, the erstwhile Nawab of Pataudi and actor Sharmila Tagore. Saba is a jewelry designer by profession and custodian of Waqf properties of the family in Bhopal.

