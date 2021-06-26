Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur sports new hairstyle, loses his long hair in latest pics. See here

Taimur Ali Khan, the older son of actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, was snapped outdoors on Saturday. Taimur was seen in a casual outfit wearing a tie-dye T-shirt paired with denim shorts and a Superman mask. He also appeared to have got a fresh new haircut.

Taimur Ali Khan's outfit had a close resemblance to his mother Kareena Kapoor Khan's outfit, who was seen wearing a tie-dye T-shirt with denim on Friday. On Saturday, four-year-old Taimur was clicked when he was outside for a stroll.

Kareena often shares pictures of Taimur on her social media account. On International Yoga Day, she shared a glimpse of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur's yoga session.

"Following suit for #InternationalYogaDay is the husband and the son... we’re always inspiring each other because #inspiration starts at home...", Kareena had captioned the photos. "I think son nailed it...heheh cutest men in blue," commented Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan.

Kareena had also shared her photo, on the same day, doing yoga after four months postpartum. She had captioned, "For me, my yoga journey began in 2006 when I signed Tashan and Jab We Met... an incredible one... which kept me fit and strong. Now after two babies and four months postpartum... this time I was just exhausted and in too much pain to get back but today I’m slowly and steadily getting back at it. My yoga time is my me time... and of course, consistency is key... so, keep at it people On that note, I'm going to #StretchLikeACat and hope you do too. @pumaindia #InternationalYogaDay."

Saif and Kareena had welcomed their second baby in February this year. They have been spending time with her family since the birth of the child. The actor had resumed shooting a few weeks after giving birth to the couple's second son in March.

Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha, headlined by Aamir Khan.