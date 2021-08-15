Kareena Kapoor says ‘People are not used to mainstream actors talking about sex, especially during pregnancy’: Exclusive

If “no guts, no glory” is one of actor Kareena Kapoor Khan’s often-repeated quotes, she takes it back when talking about losing her sex drive during pregnancy.

“I don’t think you require guts to talk about this; these are day to day things. Sex is a relevant topic between a husband a wife and it affects how a woman feels,” says Kareena, in her first exclusive interview to HT Brunch six months after delivering her second son, Jehangir Ali Khan.

In her new book, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible, the 40-year-old actor has addressed sex during pregnancy. “It’s possible that a woman doesn’t feel the need for sex, does not feel the urge, or doesn’t even feel that she likes herself at that point of time during pregnancy,” says Kareena. “This is what women go through before childbirth. People are not used to seeing mainstream actors talking about these things. But then, they are not used to seeing mainstream actors pregnant either.”

Kareena writes that when she was pregnant with Taimur, she was younger and more energetic. “I felt fitter, went out a lot and I had my mojo,” she says. “But I didn’t feel particularly sexy when I was pregnant with Jehangir.”

Other topics that Kareena has addressed in her book include “spotting” (bleeding during the first trimester) and the challenges of breastfeeding (“two weeks after Taimur’s birth, I was still dry. My mother and nurse would be pressing my boobs wondering why ‘it’ wasn’t happening”), and more. “But the book is not an autobiography,” Kareena warns. “It is a blow-by-blow account of everything I experienced during my two pregnancies, and information from doctors. It has been endorsed by the Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI), which means a lot to us. I hope it will help other mothers-to-be.”