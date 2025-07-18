Kareena Kapoor says Priyanka Chopra was always meant for ‘global domination’, wishes the actor on her birthday

Priyanka Chopra is celebrating her 43rd birthday today (July 18). On her special day, the actor received the sweetest birthday wish from her Aitraaz co-star Kareena Kapoor. Kareena took to her Instagram Stories to share a throwback picture from an award show and shared that Priyanka was always meant for ‘global domination.’ Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra during an episode of Koffee with Karan.

Kareena's birthday wish for Priyanka

In the picture, Priyanka and Kareena were seen standing on stage beside each other, busy talking to each other, unaware of the camera. In the caption, Kareena said, “You were always meant for global domination (red heart emoticon) Keep soaring PCJ no one like you. Happy birthday.”

Kareena Kapoor via Instagram Stories.

When Kareena praised Priyanka

Kareena and Priyanka started their Bollywood careers around the same time and have been close friends over the years. The two even starred in Aitraaz and Don. A few years ago, the two stars also appeared for an episode of Karan Johar's talk show Koffee with Karan. Previously, Kareena had lauded Priyanka’s success in Hollywood.

Kareena said, “I feel like, you know, what Priyanka has done is something that I don’t know if everyone has that kind of courage and dedication. I don’t. I am passionate about acting. I am passionate about Hindi films."

When Karan asked, “Do you think Deepika [Padukone] will be able to cut it like Priyanka has?" Kareena replied, “I have no idea, I’m sure she will. But Priyanka is extremely talented. She knows how to, you know, the way she talks, when you see her giving her interviews, she makes you feel like you know, she does India proud somewhere as a proud Indian because she conducts herself really well."

Fans saw Priyanka last in Heads of State, an Amazon Prime Video film, alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. She is set to star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu. Priyanka will also be seen as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff.